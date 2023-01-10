Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Pops Like Tesla, Coinbase Soar





A busy week has started off with a bang for at least one of the three major stock indexes. While today was quiet on the economic and earnings front – both heat up later this week with the December Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday and major banks releasing fourth quarter results Friday – there was a lot of stock news to ponder. This included an impressive rally for You’re here ( TSLA (opens in a new tab)) and a major rebound in a cryptocurrency-related stock. Tesla stock soared 5.9% on Monday, taking its three-day gain to 8.5%. Justin Mcqueen, market analyst at Capital.com, points to some bearish buying action among investors behind TSLA’s recent pop. “December was a torrid month for Tesla, which saw its shares fall more than 35%, in part due to tax-loss selling activity,” Mcqueen said. “But based on recent data from Capital.com, traders are increasingly buying TSLA. They’ve started to use Tesla’s big drop to get back into stocks.” To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Enjoy and thrive with Kiplinger’s best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice from Kiplinger – straight to your email. Sign up for Kiplinger’s FREE Investing Weekly e-newsletter for stock, ETF and mutual fund recommendations, plus other investing tips. Another big move today was Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY (opens in a new tab)), which jumped 15.1% after Jefferies (opens in a new tab) analyst Trevor Williams launched the coverage of the cryptocurrency exchange platform. Williams pitched COIN to Hold, saying short-term trading volumes are likely to be affected by “industry-wide fallout from The collapse of FTX Still, the analyst believes COIN’s “premium brand, position as an onshore/regulated entity, size and healthy balance sheet” will help it weather the storm. Bed bath and beyond (BBBY (opens in a new tab)) also saw significant movement, climbing 23.7%. BBBY shares fell last week after the home goods retailer warned it was exploring strategic options, including a potential bankruptcy filing – amid cash flow problems. The company also said it expects to report a year-over-year decline in net profit and revenue in its fiscal third quarter. BBBY will release its full fiscal third quarter results before the opening tomorrow. When it comes to major indices, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Compound rose 0.6% to 10,635. The largest S&P500however, fell 0.1% to 3,892 and blue chips Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.3% at 33,517, hurt by weakness in healthcare inventory Johnson & Johnson (JNJ (opens in a new tab)-2.6%) and Merck (MRK (opens in a new tab)-3.9%). Best energy stocks to buy Oil prices were another pocket of strength on Monday, with U.S. Crude Futures climbing 1.2% to $74.63 a barrel – their third consecutive gain. “Crude prices are rising as China’s borders open, refiners get big quotas and the dollar slips,” says Edward Moya, senior market strategist at the currency data provider. OANDA (opens in a new tab). “Chinese hopes for an improved Covid reopening could help propel oil prices much higher. Oil’s downtrend was approaching critical support, so energy traders were eagerly looking for a any reason to get back into the oil business.” Continued gains in crude oil futures will certainly benefit best energy values . To select energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) should take an elevator too.

