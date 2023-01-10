Business
Stock exchange: Extend trading hours in case of disruption, SEBI issues circular to handle stock market outage – The Economic Times Video
Sebi issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) on Monday instructing exchanges to notify stakeholders of trading disruptions within 15 minutes of such an event and to extend trading time by an hour and a half under certain conditions. of breakdown. The move came amid instances of technical issues affecting the overall trading system.
