FTC’s proposed non-competition ban could help low-wage workers





Last week, the Federal Trade Commission proposed an almost total ban on non-competition clauses. These agreements are designed to prevent workers from passing trade secrets to competitors, but in practice they can prevent these workers from seeking better opportunities and higher pay. Now you might hear about non-competition and think about senior executives and software developers. But some of the lowest paid workers in this economy are also bound by these agreements, fast food workers and custodial staff believe. Nearly a third of private sector companies that responded to a survey by the Economic Policy Institute require all of their employees to sign non-compete clauses, including a quarter of respondents who primarily employ high school graduates. “So it’s a surprisingly prevalent thing, even among workers earning very low wages,” said Heidi Shierholz of EPI. Non-competition neutralizes the best tool these workers have for earning higher pay, Shierholz said: their ability to shop. “It’s in the name, isn’t it?” she says. “And when employers don’t compete, workers and consumers lose out.” In industries like fast food and retail, these deals often work as cheap retention tools, according to Andy Challenger with recruitment firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. “From an employers’ perspective, they would potentially like to reduce turnover,” he said. But non-competitions almost never go to court, according to University of Maryland economist Evan Starr. “They tend to be applied informally in exit interviews, in threatening letters to workers,” he said. A few states, including California, have stripped non-competition of any legal teeth; others banned them for lower-paying positions. But workers don’t always know that, Starr said. Sometimes the mere threat of a lawsuit is enough. “Low-wage workers generally cannot afford to fund litigation, even for a frivolous non-compete agreement,” he said. If the FTC’s proposed ban passes, Starr said those workers will have a lot more leverage. As for their employers, he said there are alternatives such as non-disclosure agreements that protect sensitive information without limiting worker mobility. There’s a lot going on in the world. Through it all, Marketplace is there for you. You rely on Marketplace to break down world events and tell you how it affects you in a factual and accessible way. We count on your financial support to continue to make this possible. Your donation today fuels the independent journalism you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help maintain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketplace.org/2023/01/09/the-ftcs-proposed-non-compete-ban-could-be-a-boon-for-lower-wage-workers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos