Business
Stocks end mixed on Wall Street after early gains fade
NEW YORK (AP) U.S. stocks were mixed early in the week on Monday with a few events that could rock markets, including updates on inflation and the health of corporate earnings.
The S&P 500 fell 0.1% after giving up an early 1.4% gain in its first trade after closing its first winning week in the past five. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 113 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.
More stocks have risen than fallen, and Wall Street has started 2023 largely positive on hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease its interest rate hikes that rock the economy as inflation cools down. Such rate hikes have already slowed parts of the economy sharply, and the fear is that bigger hikes could trigger a painful recession.
Treasury yields fell further on Monday as traders adjust bets on what the Fed will do. They fell on Friday after data showed workers were earning smaller increases than in previous months. While this is disheartening for workers whose pay still fails to keep up with rising bills, it could ultimately mean less upward pressure on inflation.
The next big marker for the market will be Thursday’s consumer inflation report. Economists expect inflation to have slowed further to 6.5% last month from 7.1% in November.
The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.19% from 4.26% Friday night and over 4.70% in November. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other large loans, fell to 3.52% from 3.57% on Friday evening.
Lower rates tend to help high-growth and technology stocks in particular, and they were among the market leaders on Monday.
Tesla added 5.9%, Nvidia rose 5.2% and Advanced Micro Device climbed 5.1% for some of the largest gains in the S&P 500. Slightly more stocks in the index rose than lowered.
In total, the S&P 500 slipped 2.99 points to 3,982.09. The Dow fell from 112.96 to 33,517.65 and the Nasdaq rose from 66.36 to 10,635.65.
Analysts, however, warn that more bumps are almost surely on the way to the stock market. Even if inflation slows, the Fed has pledged to raise rates further and then hold them high for a while to make sure the job is done on inflation.
And parts of the economy that do better when rates are low have already shown signs of acute pain, with the Federal Reserve raising its overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, compared to around zero a year ago.
Warnings are also coming for what appear to be lackluster earnings reports as companies face higher labor costs and other expenses that are eating away at profits. Earnings reporting season is set to begin on Friday, and it could mark the first year-over-year drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since 2020.
With 2022 behind us, investors are now primarily focused on earnings prospects for the year ahead, Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a report.
For the whole of 2023, they see zero growth for S&P 500 earnings per share. And that’s if the economy avoids a recession. If a recession hits, as many on Wall Street suspect, they say earnings could fall 11%. This is essential because earnings are one of the main levers that set stock prices.
Some retailers fell on Monday after giving financial updates on sales and profitability that disappointed investors. macy fell 7.7% and Lululemon Athletica fell 9.3%.
Stock markets in Europe and Asia gained ground. Chinese media quoted a senior central bank official as saying that China’s more than two-year crackdown on internet companies is almost over.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
