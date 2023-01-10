After the World Cup, Qatar seeks to revive its stock market | Business and Economy News





Qatar is turning its attention to diversifying its economy away from gas.

Qatar’s stock market is set to host its first initial public offering (IPO) in nearly three years as part of a test of new regulations introduced by Doha, in hopes of competing with more active exchanges in the region. IT services company MEEZA could raise up to 911 million riyals ($249 million) when it launches its IPO on January 15 through the sale of 50% of its shares under a new process book building in Qatar that allows companies to offer a price range to test investors’ appetites and determine prices. Qatar, the world’s largest LNG exporter and host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is looking to diversify its economy away from gas. This strategy includes building its stock market by opening it up to a wider investor base and introducing more listings. Now that the World Cup has been successfully staged, we can see the focus shifting to other areas of diversification, said Osama Ali, HSBC’s head of global banking in Qatar. In an attempt to emulate the dramatic transformation of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Qatar has spent at least $229 billion on infrastructure since winning the bid to host the World Cup. The lack of listings has created pent-up demand for new IPOs and companies have realized this and are lining up. Aside from global market volatility, activity in Qatar is expected to pick up in the first half of the year, Ali said, adding that up to six companies could go public in the next 18 months. The new rules, which Qatar introduced over the past three years, also shortened the settlement period, where ownership of shares transfers within two days of the deal closing. Qatar missed out on an IPO boom that swept through neighboring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last year and market insiders attribute the dearth of deals in Qatar to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the focus on hosting the World Cup. Qatar is still classified as an emerging market by the benchmark MSCI index. With a market capitalization of around $158.2 billion, the Doha stock exchange is dwarfed by Abu Dhabi’s $718.8 billion and Riyadh’s $2.72 trillion. The country has many attractive government and family businesses ready to go public and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a healthy pipeline of IPOs over the medium term, said Bassam Slim, senior portfolio manager at Aventicum Capital. Management in Doha. Ali of HSBC, which advises key stakeholders in Qatar, expects allowing foreign investors to buy shares in public offerings will be the next step as the book building is being tested with this IPO and, in my opinion, will eventually be rolled out in a phased manner, initially with local institutions, and then it can actually be extended to foreign investors.

