Russian gas transit via Ukraine declines amid warmer climate in Europe – source





MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine was around 16% lower in the past week than previous levels amid mild weather in Europe, Europe said on Tuesday. a source close to the data. supplied with gas from other sources. Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said daily deliveries of Russian gas through the Sudzha entry point via Ukraine to Europe amounted to 35.5 million cubic meters ( mcm) over the past five days, compared to more than 40 mcm in the past few months. Gazprom did not respond to a request for comment on the reasons for the drop in volumes. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the drop in volumes likely reflected record winter temperatures seen across much of Europe in the New Year. Hundreds of locations have seen temperature records broken in recent days, from Switzerland to Poland to Hungary, which recorded its hottest Christmas Eve in Budapest and saw temperatures soar to 18.9 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit) on January 1. Wholesale gas prices in Britain and the Netherlands were mostly down slightly on Tuesday morning as ever milder weather dampened demand for gas for heating and supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has increased. Gas prices in Europe are collapsing as a combination of mild weather and reduced industrial consumption has produced an unusual seasonal rise in inventories that threatens to overwhelm the storage system. “NWE (North West Europe) is generally well supplied now with storages across Europe at more than healthy levels, so it makes sense to slow Russia’s hold,” said Marina Tsygankova, gas analyst at Refinitiv. . “Our hypothesis is that importers from January started to take less under the remaining Russian long-term contracts, because after the recent collapse in European spot prices, Russian contracts are not in the money in January. “ CONFLICT Russian commodity exports have become increasingly politicized amid what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, now in its 11th month. Russia’s gas exports to Europe via pipelines have fallen to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its biggest customer cut imports due to conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious explosions . The European Union has been talking for years about reducing its heavy dependence on Russian energy, but it only started to get serious after the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine in February. Gas storage operators in Germany, which were once Gazprom’s biggest gas consumer, expressed optimism on Tuesday that there would be no supply problems next winter due to lower consumption and said there was no risk of a shortage this winter. Milder temperatures for the time of year across much of Europe meant that gas inventory levels remained stable, rather than being reduced as would normally be the case in winter. Overall, European petrol stores were 83% full on January 8, according to the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, little change from the end of last year. Separately, Gazprom Mezhregiongaz, a Gazprom subsidiary responsible for domestic gas supply, said on Tuesday that on Jan. 8 it had recorded a daily record for gas deliveries to Russian consumers in the past three years, at 1. 74 billion cubic meters, due to low temperatures in many regions. Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Nina Chestney in London Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

