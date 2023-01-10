Federal officials say they are acting on ‘thousands’ of complaints related to the Southwest collapse





(CNN) Federal officials say they are responding to ‘thousands’ of complaints from Southwest Airlines customers after their vacation travel collapsed for several days, including complaints that Southwest is not keeping its promise to issue refunds. The Department of Transportation “sent each complaint directly to Southwest” and is now asking the airline to “provide substantive responses” to each within 60 days. “Since the Southwest collapse, DOT has received thousands of consumer complaints about the Southwest, including complaints about lack of ticket refunds and refunds for services when a traveler was stranded,” the Department of Transportation said in a statement first provided to CNN. Southwest Airlines said it canceled more than 16,000 flights between Dec. 21 and Dec. 31, noting in a financial filing that cascading logistical failures cost the airline between $725 million and $825 million in lost revenue, additional crew and refunds to passengers. CNN has contacted Southwest for comment. The Department of Transportation has required Southwest to honor passenger refund requests “within 7 business days if the traveler paid for the ticket by card and 20 days if the traveler paid by cash or check,” if Southwest cancels or delays considerably a theft, “regardless of the reason.” Southwest customers must first file their refund request with Southwest through its website, advises the DOT. If they do not receive a refund, then they must file a complaint with the DOT. The announcement comes after Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Southwest executives Dec. 29 that the agency “will use the fullest extent of its investigative and enforcement powers to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to comply.” promises made to reimburse passengers”. Top image: Southwest Airlines planes at Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) on Dec. 28, 2022. (Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

