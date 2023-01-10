



EY today announced the appointment of Jamie Miller as Global Chief Financial Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the proposed new public entity. Miller has considerable experience in public companies, including as chief financial officer of Cargill and General Electric (GE) Company. His deep experience in financial management and his global vision bring a valuable skill set to EY now and as it moves forward in its proposed transformation. Carmine Di Sibio, CEO of EY Global, said: “We are delighted to have Jamie on our team. His skill set, public procurement experience and business depth will be a critical asset to our organization as we navigate this transition. Miller’s selection is another step in the separation process described last year. EY is moving forward in a thoughtful and deliberate way, making great progress on the path to partner votes. This bold decision to separate the organization will allow EY to adapt to the changing landscape, create businesses that redefine the future of the profession, create exciting new opportunities and deliver greater value to long term for EY employees, customers and communities. I am delighted to join EY. I believe in the core values, vision and potential of the future business. It’s a unique opportunity to be part of what will be one of the most disruptive strategies in any industry this decade, Miller said. Julie Boland, President and Managing Partner of EY in the United States and Managing Partner of the Americas Zone and who was recently appointed Global President and CEO of the proposed AssureCo entity, added: EY is proud to announce that Jamie joins EY as Global Chief Financial Officer. She has a rich portfolio of experience, notably within the Big Four and as CFO of private and public companies. Her experience is very relevant and she will bring great insight into the split that EY is going through. Over the coming weeks, EY plans to appoint additional leaders to a range of positions in the two proposed post-split organizations that will result if the partners’ vote is successful. Jamie Miller joined Cargill in June 2021 as senior vice president and chief financial officer. She was appointed Head of Corporate Strategy in April 2022 and is a member of Cargills’ leadership team. Throughout his career, Miller has led challenges and transformation while focusing on people, innovation, simplification, and accelerating performance and growth. She has leveraged technology to increase competitiveness and has extensive experience in communicating effectively and transparently with stakeholders and investors, and managing complex mergers and acquisitions, audit and risk. Prior to joining Cargill, Jamie served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of GE. She began her tenure at GE in 2008 as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer and later became GE’s Chief Information Officer, where she led GE’s global IT strategy, services and operations. ‘business. Jamie also served as President and CEO of GE Transportation, a global technology leader and supplier to the rail, mining, marine, stationary and drilling industries. Prior to joining GE, Jamie was Senior Vice President and Controller at WellPoint (now Anthem), managing investor relations, controlling, financial planning and analysis, tax and corporate finance systems. She was also a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers. -ends-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ey.com/en_gl/news/2023/01/ey-announces-jamie-miller-will-serve-as-ey-global-cfo-and-cfo-of-proposed-public-company The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

