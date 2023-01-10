U.S. small business sentiment drops to half-year low





Jan 10 (Reuters) – U.S. small business confidence hit a six-month low in December, according to a survey released on Tuesday, which also showed inflation and labor shortages remained issues important for business owners. The National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) said its small business optimism index fell 2.1 points to 89.8 last month – the lowest since June – amid a falling share owners who expected better trading conditions over the next six months. It was the 12th month in a row that the index was below the 49-year average of 98. The net share of owners expecting better business conditions over the next six months fell to -51% last month , compared to -43% in November. It was -61% as recently as June. Thirty-two percent of homeowners said inflation was their most important issue, unchanged from November and 5 points lower than July’s reading, which was the highest since the fourth quarter of 1979. On the net, about 43% of owners said they were increasing the average selling price. price, down 8 points from November and the lowest since May 2021. Government data due on Thursday is expected to show consumer prices were unchanged in December from the previous month, with the annual increase in inflation likely to be the smallest since October 2021, according to a Reuters survey of economists. While price pressures showed signs of easing at the end of 2022, Federal Reserve officials have yet to signal that they are confident that the slowdown in inflation is sufficient to allow them to stop raising short-term interest rates. The Fed, in the most aggressive interest rate hikes since the 1980s, last year raised its key rate from near zero in March to a range of 4.25% to 4.5% last month . The central bank is expected to raise it by another quarter of a percentage point at its January 31-February 31 meeting. 1, with a view to pushing it above 5% before considering a break. A tight labor market remains a concern for the Fed and small businesses. Forty-one percent of owners reported hard-to-fill vacancies, down 3 points from November. Difficulty filling vacancies was most acute in the transportation, manufacturing and construction industries, the NFIB said. “Overall, small business owners aren’t optimistic about 2023 as sales and business conditions are expected to deteriorate,” said NFIB chief economist William Dunkelberg. “The owners are managing several economic uncertainties and persistent inflation and they continue to make business and operational changes to compensate.” Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Andrea Ricci Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

