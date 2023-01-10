Business
FTC non-competition ban would lead to RIA retirement, consolidation
A Federal Trade Commission proposal to ban non-competition clauses for workers in all 50 states could have a ripple effect on the trend of investment acquisition from registered advisers among retirement notices if it needed to be passed, according to recruiting and legal experts.
On Thursday, the FTC announced a proposed rule to prohibit employers from using non-competition clauses in contracts, as this can hinder employment flexibility, earning capacity and innovation, the regulator said.
Restricting non-competition nationally rather than leaving it a state decision has been a focus of President Joe Biden’s administration since his election in 2020 and has been the subject of a formal decision. decree in July 2021. This appeal to federal agencies such as the FTC, however, underscored the need to protect workers, farmers, small businesses, startups and consumers.
The sweeping nationwide ban proposed this week came as a surprise to many employers because it cut across all industries and roles, said David Woolf, an employment law attorney with Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in Philadelphia. This includes areas such as financial services and asset management, where non-competitions have become an integral part of recruiting and hiring.
If someone develops your strategies, your ideas, you don’t want them jumping to a competitor, at least not immediately, says Woolf.
Woolf notes that the FTC already appears poised to push back on higher-paying roles in the financial industry. In a note asking public comment on its fact sheetthe regulator asked for comment on whether senior executives should be exempt from the rule or subject to a rebuttable presumption rather than a ban.
The FTC’s recent proposal to ban employment contracts has a legitimate and noble purpose of protecting vulnerable and non-exempt employees, said George Wilbanks, founding partner of executive search firm Wilbanks Partners, in a response by email. However, for associates or senior managers or executives who have access to important trade secrets or key customer account data, the case for protecting company assets or determining ownership of these assets are much more complex and nuanced.
RIA Buyers Beware
In theory, pension plan advisers wouldn’t be as concerned about the ban because they tend to have no-solicitation contracts, says Louis Diamond, president of executive search and mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Diamond Consultants. . The FTC specifically excludes non-solicitation from the ruling. But the industry would face employee disruption, Diamond says, if the FTA prohibited non-competition among RIA firms that many pension and benefits industry aggregators acquire.
This could have an impact, particularly at the pension advisory level, where the largest aggregation platforms in the pension space, often those that are private equity-backed platforms , have ironclad non-compete agreements like the course, Diamond says.
Companies such as CAPTRUST Financial Advisers, SageView Advisory Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. have all recently noted the acquisition of RIA as part of their future strategy to provide more global financial offerings.
Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment on the proposed rule.
The FTC said if an investment adviser has a 25% or more stake in a company, a non-compete clause could be used. But for any RIAs that don’t have that kind of involvement, they’re at risk of leaving, before or after an acquisition, Diamond says.
All of these buyers make deals taking into account the level of risk, he says. If it is a flight risk, the risk category increases.
California, North Dakota and Oklahoma, as well as the District of Columbia, have some form of non-compete ban. The FTC argues that these states have had no problems with workers taking ideas elsewhere.
Industries that rely on trade secrets and other key investments have always thrived, he writes in his fact sheet. This shows that employers have other means of protecting these investments.
Ongoing litigation
Overall, the FTC estimates the ban would raise wages by nearly $300 billion a year and expand career opportunities for 30 million Americans. Public comments on the rule will be allowed for 60 days after it is posted in the Federal Registerwhich the FTC says will be soon.
Labor lawyers, as well as employers, will now likely step in with comment, as well as legal challenges, if the rule passes as proposed.
This FTC proposal, if finalized, will almost certainly be the subject of a legal challenge, said Marcia Wagner, founder and managing partner of the Wagner Law Group, in an email response. Until recently, the FTC had not sought to challenge non-compete agreements, and it is not at all clear that Congress intended the FTC to have that power.
Wagner also notes that RIAs were not the intended target of the regulations, but statements by the Biden administration focused on benefits for retail workers and other working-class employees.
However, if the regulations as finalized survive legal challenges, wealth and retirement advisors whose movements would otherwise be restricted by non-competition would seek to take advantage of these new FTC guidelines, it said. -she writes.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.planadviser.com/ftcs-noncompete-ban-hit-retirement-ria-consolidation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- FTC non-competition ban would lead to RIA retirement, consolidation
- Lorenzo Musetti cracks top 20, mover of the week | ATP tour
- US banks brace for lower profits and recession
- NHS pay talks ‘disappointing’ with further strikes likely to be by unions
- That epic theme in ESPN’s College Football Championship? John Williams wrote it
- U.S. small business sentiment drops to half-year low
- Trio named USA Lacrosse Division I Men’s Preseason All-America
- EY Announces Jamie Miller to Serve as Global CFO of EY and CFO of Proposed Public Company | EY
- Dick Savitt, tennis Hall of Famer who won Wimbledon, dies at age 95
- Remarks at a UN Security Council conference on West Africa and the Sahel
- 15 years of the iPhone put Apple in business
- Ricketts, Lindstrom, Dinsdale, Slone, Ashford among Nebraska U.S. Senate candidates