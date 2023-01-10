FTC non-competition ban would lead to RIA retirement, consolidation



A Federal Trade Commission proposal to ban non-competition clauses for workers in all 50 states could have a ripple effect on the trend of investment acquisition from registered advisers among retirement notices if it needed to be passed, according to recruiting and legal experts.

On Thursday, the FTC announced a proposed rule to prohibit employers from using non-competition clauses in contracts, as this can hinder employment flexibility, earning capacity and innovation, the regulator said.

Restricting non-competition nationally rather than leaving it a state decision has been a focus of President Joe Biden’s administration since his election in 2020 and has been the subject of a formal decision. decree in July 2021. This appeal to federal agencies such as the FTC, however, underscored the need to protect workers, farmers, small businesses, startups and consumers.

The sweeping nationwide ban proposed this week came as a surprise to many employers because it cut across all industries and roles, said David Woolf, an employment law attorney with Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP in Philadelphia. This includes areas such as financial services and asset management, where non-competitions have become an integral part of recruiting and hiring.

If someone develops your strategies, your ideas, you don’t want them jumping to a competitor, at least not immediately, says Woolf.

Woolf notes that the FTC already appears poised to push back on higher-paying roles in the financial industry. In a note asking public comment on its fact sheetthe regulator asked for comment on whether senior executives should be exempt from the rule or subject to a rebuttable presumption rather than a ban.

The FTC’s recent proposal to ban employment contracts has a legitimate and noble purpose of protecting vulnerable and non-exempt employees, said George Wilbanks, founding partner of executive search firm Wilbanks Partners, in a response by email. However, for associates or senior managers or executives who have access to important trade secrets or key customer account data, the case for protecting company assets or determining ownership of these assets are much more complex and nuanced.

RIA Buyers Beware

In theory, pension plan advisers wouldn’t be as concerned about the ban because they tend to have no-solicitation contracts, says Louis Diamond, president of executive search and mergers and acquisitions advisory firm Diamond Consultants. . The FTC specifically excludes non-solicitation from the ruling. But the industry would face employee disruption, Diamond says, if the FTA prohibited non-competition among RIA firms that many pension and benefits industry aggregators acquire.

This could have an impact, particularly at the pension advisory level, where the largest aggregation platforms in the pension space, often those that are private equity-backed platforms , have ironclad non-compete agreements like the course, Diamond says.

Companies such as CAPTRUST Financial Advisers, SageView Advisory Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. have all recently noted the acquisition of RIA as part of their future strategy to provide more global financial offerings.

Neither company immediately responded to requests for comment on the proposed rule.

The FTC said if an investment adviser has a 25% or more stake in a company, a non-compete clause could be used. But for any RIAs that don’t have that kind of involvement, they’re at risk of leaving, before or after an acquisition, Diamond says.

All of these buyers make deals taking into account the level of risk, he says. If it is a flight risk, the risk category increases.

California, North Dakota and Oklahoma, as well as the District of Columbia, have some form of non-compete ban. The FTC argues that these states have had no problems with workers taking ideas elsewhere.

Industries that rely on trade secrets and other key investments have always thrived, he writes in his fact sheet. This shows that employers have other means of protecting these investments.

Ongoing litigation

Overall, the FTC estimates the ban would raise wages by nearly $300 billion a year and expand career opportunities for 30 million Americans. Public comments on the rule will be allowed for 60 days after it is posted in the Federal Registerwhich the FTC says will be soon.

Labor lawyers, as well as employers, will now likely step in with comment, as well as legal challenges, if the rule passes as proposed.

This FTC proposal, if finalized, will almost certainly be the subject of a legal challenge, said Marcia Wagner, founder and managing partner of the Wagner Law Group, in an email response. Until recently, the FTC had not sought to challenge non-compete agreements, and it is not at all clear that Congress intended the FTC to have that power.

Wagner also notes that RIAs were not the intended target of the regulations, but statements by the Biden administration focused on benefits for retail workers and other working-class employees.

However, if the regulations as finalized survive legal challenges, wealth and retirement advisors whose movements would otherwise be restricted by non-competition would seek to take advantage of these new FTC guidelines, it said. -she writes.