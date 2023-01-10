Business
Poll: More Americans Are in Debt, and Many Don’t Know Their APR
Despite the increase in revolving debt carriers, Americans’ favorite credit card benefit has nothing to do with their APRs. Cash back is the most popular credit card feature, well above low APR, wide acceptance, travel benefits and a host of other features.
The survey results reveal a potentially troubling trend: Americans pay too much attention to their credit card rewards and not enough to their debt. But all is not black or white, and the results vary according to the generations. Here’s an in-depth analysis of the data, plus expert advice on how to avoid some of the most common credit card pitfalls.
Young adults are the least aware of the interest rates on their cards
More than a third (35%) of all American adults have month-to-month credit card debt, up from 29% last year. Of this group of debt holders, 43% say they do not know the interest rates attached. This is particularly troubling given that the average credit card interest rate is at an all-time high approaching 20%, thanks to the series of rate hikes announced by the Federal Reserve throughout 2022.
However, awareness of interest rates increases with age. The survey found that 50% of Gen Zers with credit card debt are unaware of all the rates attached to their credit cards, followed by 46% of Millennials, 43% of Gen Xers and 39% of baby boomers.
Cardholders value cash back more than other card features
Cash back is the best credit card feature, according to 36% of cardholders. It was the most popular answer, long before it was accepted in most places (16%) and had a low interest rate (10%). Only 7% mentioned travel rewards and 7% said low fees.
Cash back tops the list for all generations, with its level of popularity increasing with age: 23% of Gen Z cardholders say it’s the best thing about having a credit card, then 33% of Generation Y, 36% of Generation X and 41% of Baby Boomers. Although younger generations ranked cash back rewards first, categories such as travel perks, customer service, and retail perks were more favored by Gen Z and Millennials than older generations.
It makes sense that cash back is number one, says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for Bankrate. Who couldn’t use more money, right? Especially amid the highest inflation readings in 40 years. Cash back cards tend to be simpler than travel cards and are less likely to charge an annual fee. Of course, travel cards can also be good, provided you are able to pay in full and avoid interest.
Develop a debt repayment strategy
Cash back is even the preferred feature of people with credit card debt, although to a lesser extent (27% vs. 17% who said it was accepted in most places and 14% who said that it had a low interest rate). And while credit card rewards programs can be lucrative, the value of the rewards you earn will be reduced or canceled out when you incur debt.
Forget rewards for now, because it doesn’t make sense to pay 20% interest just to earn 1, 2, or even 5% cash back or airline miles, Rossman says.
If you’re in debt, knowing your credit card APRs is important because it helps you prioritize your accounts based on the interest rate, Rossman says. Pay the most on the card with the highest rate, and when that debt is removed, pay more on the account with the next highest rate.
Use 0% APR Balance Transfer Cards
One way to get ahead of rising interest is to do a balance transfer, an option 37% of people with credit card debt don’t know about. Balance transfer credit cards allow you to transfer high-interest credit card debt to a new card with a 0% APR for a limited time.
My best advice for paying off credit card debt is to get a 0% balance transfer card, says Rossman. They allow you to suspend the interest clock for up to 21 months. All it costs is a transfer fee, which is usually between 3-5% of the balance you’re transferring.
Currently, the longest balance transfer offers on the market are with the BankAmericard credit card, Citi Simplicity card, Citi Diamond Preferred card, and Wells Fargo Reflect card.
While it may sound too good to be true, it’s absolutely true, and a balance transfer could potentially save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars in interest charges, Rossman says. The best way to use one of these cards is to refrain from making new purchases. Divide what you owe by the number of months in your 0% term and try to stick with that level payment plan. Adding new purchases, even if they are uninteresting, forces you to try to hit a moving target. It is much more difficult. Once the term expires, you’ll be charged interest on whatever’s left, and the rate could easily spike to 20% or more.
Get a personal loan
Another option is a personal loan to consolidate debt since rates can be as low as 6% if you have good credit. If you don’t qualify, consider going to a nonprofit credit counseling agency (such as International financial management) to find out if a debt management plan can help you or take steps to earn more and spend less so you can make the highest possible payment on your credit card accounts.
Make sure your credit cards work for you
Many people stick with the same credit card for years. In fact, the survey found that 43% of credit card holders have never changed their primary credit card (30%) or haven’t changed in at least a decade (13% ).
Another 10% have used the same primary card in the past five to nine years, Rossman says. Only 20% have changed their primary card in the past year, split almost evenly between those who do so regularly and those who have swapped cards for the first time in a long time.
Older adults are the most likely to have kept the same card for a long time: 19% of baby boomers haven’t changed for a decade or more, compared to 14% of Gen X, 6% of Gen Y and 1% of Gen Z.
I’m giving Gen Z a pass because they’re relatively new to maps, but when it comes to other generations, there’s a lot of people in their 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond who have never changed cards, says Rossman.
Still, getting the right card match is important, whether you’re working on paying off debt or earning rewards. Check out Bankrates’ picks for the best credit cards of 2023, and if you’re applying for a new card, stay up to date on terms and rewards, and only charge what you can afford to repay before interest is applied. .
Methodology
Bankrate.com commissioned YouGov Pl to conduct the investigation. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Pic. The total sample size was 2,458 American adults, including 1,876 credit card holders and 849 who have month-to-month credit card debt. The fieldwork was undertaken from December 7-9, 2022. The survey was conducted online and met rigorous quality standards. It used a non-probability sample using the two upstream quotas during collection, and then a downstream weighting system designed and proven to provide nationally representative results.
