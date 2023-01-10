Business
Allergic to Sesame? Food labels must now list sesame as an allergen
If you or someone in your household is allergic to sesame, an important change is underway to help you quickly identify foods that contain sesame. Since January 1, 2023, sesame must be labeled as an allergen on packaged foods, including dietary supplements.
Sesame joins eight other foods already declared major food allergens by federal law. The nine main food allergens are:
- milk
- eggs
- fish, such as sea bass, flounder, cod
- Shellfish, such as crab, lobster, shrimp
- nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, pecans
- peanuts
- wheat
- soy
- sesame
Be careful during the sesame labeling transition period
Even though the requirement that sesame be listed as an allergen on the label has been in effect since January 1, 2023, you can still find food products on sale that do not list sesame as an allergen on the label.
The law establishing this sesame labeling does not require that food products that were already on their way to the store or in stock before 2023 mention sesame as an allergen on the label. Therefore, these food products do not need to be withdrawn from the market or relabelled to declare sesame as an allergen.
Because some packaged foods can have a long shelf life, it’s hard to say when pre-2023 stock will be replaced with food items bearing the required labels. So be careful during this transition period.
Also keep in mind that the ingredients of a food product can change at any time, so it’s a good idea to check the label. Everytime you are buying the food product even if you have already eaten it and have not had an allergic reaction.
If you would like to learn more about the use of sesame in a food product, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is responsible for enforcing labeling requirements, recommends that you contact the identified manufacturer or distributor. on the label of the food product.
Examples of new sesame labeling
Here’s what the new sesame labeling might look like.
The name of the food source of a major food allergen must appear either:
In brackets after the ingredient name.
Examples: lecithin (soya), flour (wheat), natural flavor (sesame) and spices (sesame)
OR
Immediately after or next to the list of ingredients in a Contains statement.
Example: Contains sesame.
Sesame always had to be on the ingredient list if it was an added ingredient, with a few exceptions. This is true for any added ingredient. Now that sesame is a major food allergen, the FDA expects it to be specifically listed as sesame on the label if it’s part of another ingredient, such as a natural flavor or spice blend. .
In addition, if a food package has a Contains statement and contains sesame as an ingredient, sesame must now be included in this Contains statement. As a result, consumers will have more information about products containing sesame as an ingredient.
Sesame labeling requirements apply to packaged foods. Allergen labeling requirements for foods that are unpackaged may vary, such as bagels in a grocery bin or baked goods presented on trays. If you are concerned about these products, you can ask store staff for food allergen information.
Why has sesame become a major food allergen?
Sesame became the ninth major food allergen thanks to the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research Act (FASTER), a federal law passed in 2021. The other eight major food allergens were defined by a federal law passed in 2004.
While many types of food can cause allergies, federal laws focus on the most common and require food labels to identify the food source of a major food allergen using its common or usual name on the label. .
The top nine food allergens cause the majority of serious food allergic reactions in the United States
|
