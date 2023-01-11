Stocks rise on Wall Street as inflation report looms

Shares rose in quiet trading on Wall Street on Tuesday, ahead of some potentially disruptive market reports expected later in the week.

The Standard & Poors 500 index rose 27.16 points, or 0.7%, to 3,919.25 after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 186.45, or 0.6%, to 33,704.10, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 106.98, or 1%, to 10,742.63.

The stock market got off to a positive start to 2023 on hopes that slowing inflation and a slowing economy could persuade the Federal Reserve to ease its market-shaking interest rate hikes. Since the start of last year, the Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace in hopes of bringing the nation’s painful inflation under control. Such measures risk provoking a recession and hurting investment prices.

Investors were hoping for clues about the direction the Fed is headed from its chairman, Jerome H. Powell, who made remarks Tuesday at a forum in Stockholm. But he gave little news on the tariffs.

The next big marker for the market will be Thursday’s update on the severity of inflation last month at the consumer level. Economists expect US inflation to have slowed further to 6.5%, from 7.1% in November and after peaking over 9% in the summer.

A worse-than-expected reading could dash Wall Street’s hopes that the Fed could soon halt its hikes and perhaps even cut rates by the end of the year. Some investors see the economy successfully walking a tightrope of a slowdown enough to snuff out high inflation, but not so much as to cause a painful recession.

Previous rate hikes and high inflation have already hurt economic activity around the world, and the Fed has pledged to keep rates high for some time to make sure the job gets done on the economy. ‘inflation. He does not envisage any rate cut before 2024.

The World Bank said on Tuesday that the global economy would be dangerously close to a recession this year in its annual report.

It usually takes some time for rate hikes to be fully felt in the economy. That could push back a recession into the second half of the year, said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. The global economy could also benefit from a boost in China as it removes restrictions meant to keep COVID-19 at bay, but hurts its economy.

You’re looking at a pretty good six-month stretch where things improve at the margins and then the issues start to show up, Bannister said.

In the meantime, major U.S. companies will begin showing investors later this week the profits they made in the final three months of 2022. High inflation has squeezed client portfolios and increased business costs, threatening their income.

Macys and several other companies issued earnings warnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 and through 2023.

Struggling household goods retailer Bed bath and beyond on Tuesday reported weaker revenue for its latest quarter than analysts expected, although the magnitude of its loss was not as bad as Wall Street forecasts. Its stock rose 27.8% after it also announced cost cuts to save money as it considers filing for bankruptcy, among other options.

Job cuts also continue at tech-focused companies, a notable sore spot in what was otherwise a healthy US labor market. The continued crypto slump prompted Coinbase to say it was cutting 20% ​​of its workforce. The stock rose 13%.

Several major banks are due to release their latest quarter results on Friday, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth Group will also release results on Friday. Analysts predict it could mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since 2020.

Bond yields rose. The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set mortgage ratesclimbed to 3.61% from 3.53% on Monday evening.

European markets fell and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Crude oil prices have increased.