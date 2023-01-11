Business
Stocks rise after busy Fedspeak day, Powell comments
U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday, even as Wall Street dealt with hawkish rate talk from Federal Reserve officials and remarks on inflation by President Jerome Powell at an event organized by the Swedish central bank.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) added almost 200 points, or 0.6%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) rose 1%, advancing for a third consecutive day.
Powell reiterated the importance of stable inflation in a speech at the Symposium on Central Bank Independence in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday. He said price leveling can force the Fed to take necessary actions, even if they are often unpopular.
“The case for monetary policy independence lies in the benefits of isolating monetary policy decisions from short-term political considerations,” he said.
Elsewhere in a busy Fedspeak week, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday that there was still work to be done on the fight against inflation despite the recent improvement in the data. She said the Fed would continue to raise interest rates to meet its long-term price stability target of 2%.
I am determined to take further action to bring inflation back to our target, Bowman said at the Florida Bankers Association leadership luncheon in Miami, Florida.
In specific market moves, Coinbase shares (PIECE OF MONEY) rose 13% after the cryptocurrency exchange announced it would cut nearly 1,000 jobs as part of a restructuring plan. The company expects to incur approximately $149 million to $163 million in restructuring expenses. The move will mark the third round of layoffs for Coinbase since last year.
Virgin Orbit Holdings shares of billionaire Richard Branson (speech) fell 14% after one of the company’s rockets failed to reach its target orbit in a highly anticipated space mission due to a technical failure.
Investors continued to watch shares of embattled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) as it announced earnings that missed estimates, just a week after revealing that the company was considering bankruptcy due to its financial difficulties. The meme stock soared nearly 28% on Tuesday after rising 24% on Monday.
As we shared last week, we continue to work with advisors as we consider all strategic alternatives to achieve our short and long-term goals, CEO Sue Gove said in an update Tuesday, adding that “several avenues are being explored”.
Bumblebee (BMBL) shares rose 7% after KeyBanc upgraded the women-founded dating app from Sector Weight to Overweight and said the “competitive environment appears stable and economic pressures are easing.
Oak Street Health (OHS) shares soared 27% after Bloomberg News reported on Monday that CVS Health is considering an acquisition of the operator of primary care centers.
Tuesday’s moves come after a mixed start to the week that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq extend gains from a rally on Friday while the other two major averages failed to sustain momentum. The Nasdaq rose 0.6% on Monday, while the S&P 500 and the Dow each closed down 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively, following hawkish remarks from two other Reserve officials. federal.
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in a live interview with The Wall Street Journal that she expects policymakers raise interest rates to somewhere above 5%while adding that the final rate will ultimately depend on the trajectory of inflation.
Echoing this view, Atlanta Federal Reserve Chairman Raphael Bostic also said the US central bank should raise interest rates above 5% at the start of the second quarter and then keep them there for “a long time”.
I’m not a pivot guy,” Bostic said during an address to the Rotary Club of Atlanta on Monday. “I think we should take a break and stick with it, and let the politics work.”
Thursday will bring investors the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December, perhaps the most important economic release of the month and the last significant reading ahead of the January 31-February 31 meeting of Federal Reserve officials. 1 to make their next interest rate hike.
Economists expect the headline CPI to have risen 6.6% from a year earlier in December, a a decline from the 7.1% increase observed in November, according to data from Bloomberg. On a month-to-month basis, the CPI probably remained stable.
The report is likely to influence bets on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 0.25% or 0.50% early next month.
