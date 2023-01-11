5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday, January 10





Traders on the floor of the NYSE, January 5, 2023. Source: NYSE Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. A bit of momentum The Nasdaq posted its second straight day of gains on Monday, even as the Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped. The tech-heavy Nasdaq struggled last year, dragged down by sharp declines in stocks like You’re here . Could this year, however, bring a substantial turnaround? A classic indicator suggests that stocks, overall, are having a good year. Simply, the S&P 500 has done well after the first five trading days of the year up 1.1% so far and that could portend a positive 2023. Tuesday could test the market’s momentum, however, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expected to speak. Read live market updates here. 2. Goldman lays off 3,200 Goldman Sachs is set to lay off as many as 3,200 employees this week, a harbinger that Wall Street is bracing for tougher times this year. There is a slight glimmer of hope, however: those 3,200 jobs represent around 6.5% of the big bank’s workforce, while Goldman was set to cut up to 8% of its employees. Still, that doesn’t mean Goldman and Wall Street in general are done with layoffs. Banking executives want to see what happens in the first quarter, especially if the economy goes into recession. So more cuts could be on the way in February or March. 3. Iger says get back to the office Bob Iger, former CEO, The Walt Disney Company Scott Mill | CNBC The new year has brought tougher back-to-office requirements for many companies and their employees, with bosses calling for hybrid schedules that include coming two or three days a week. There is no exception to disney , where CEO Bob Iger told company employees they had to come into the office at least four days a week, starting March 1. Iger is also looking to set a new tone at Disney, some two months after he returned to the CEO’s office following the sudden layoff of his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek. “As you’ve heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney,” Iger wrote to employees. “And in a creative enterprise like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe and create with peers that comes from being physically together, or the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors.” 4. Bed Bath and Bankruptcy? A “Store Closing” banner on a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Farmingdale, New York on Friday, January 6, 2023. Johnny Milan | Bloomberg | Getty Images Bed bath and beyond there may not be much time left. Last week, just days before the beleaguered retailer is due to release its quarterly results, the company pre-announced numerous results while warning that it could soon seek bankruptcy protection. Bed Bath, which released its quarterly results on Tuesday, warned it was fast running out of cash as sales fell more than expected. His losses increased, as did his problems getting goods to shelves. Tuesday’s report could shed even more light on what’s happening at the company, including what’s next as its turnaround strategy unravels. Learn more about CNBC’s Melissa Repko and Gabrielle Fonrouge here. 5. Russia advances and hammers Ukraine Ukrainian rescuers work at a site following a Russian missile strike at a local market in the village of Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region, January 9, 2023. Sergei Bobok | AFP | Getty Images Russian forces have made “tactical advances” in their attempt to seize territory in the Donbass region. In particular, they aim to take the town of Bakhmut, which appears to be Moscow’s “primary immediate operational objective”, according to the British Ministry of Defence. Meanwhile, four civilians have died and around 30 people have been injured in the latest round of Russian missile strikes on northeastern, eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, a senior official said. responsible. Read Live War Updates here. And one more thing… INGLEWOOD, CA – JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 reacts after a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half of the CFP National Championship football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday January 9, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) Medianews Group/pasadena Star-news Via Getty Images | Medianews Group | Getty Images The college football season ended with a bang. The Georgia Bulldogs repeated as national champions by mauling underdog TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 on Monday night. No team has scored more points in a national title game since the Bowl Championship Series began in 1998. according to the Associated Press. CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Hugh Son, Alex Sherman, Sarah Whitten, Melissa Repko, Gabrielle Fonrouge and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report. Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/10/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-tuesday-january-10.html

