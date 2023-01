Crypto service Tap Global becomes first listed in 2023 on UK stock exchange

British crypto app Tap Global has become the first listing of 2023 on the Aquis Exchange (AQSE), according to a January 10 press release from the company. The list was accomplished via a reverse takeover by Quetzal Capital. The first one #AQSE registration this year. Thanks for @SimonPeterHunt from The Evening Standard (@standardnews) for covering the news of our stock market debut.

#FAUCET #RTO #PLC Full article: https://t.co/NK5Wp2VqjG – Tap Global Group Plc (@TapGlobalPlc) January 10, 2023 Tap provides fiat banking, a crypto exchange service that sources crypto from partner exchanges and provides access to staking and DeFi protocols for UK and EU residents. The app is regulated as a bank by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Vote now! Quetzal acquired the company by trading £20.5 million ($24.9 million) of its own shares to Tap Global shareholders in return for ownership, and it raised a further £3.1 million ($3 $.8 million) by issuing new shares. These funds will be used to increase marketing expenses and drive international expansion, according to the press release. Related: Coinbase to cut 20% of its workforce in second round of layoffs Tap Global CEO David Carr acknowledged that the company’s decision to list on a public exchange raised some eyebrows, as it came so soon after FTX’s collapse, at a time when the crypto industry is facing heightened skepticism. However, Tap still decided to go ahead with listing because it wanted to provide a regulated option for UK residents, he said, adding: Like any emerging technology, cryptocurrency has seen its fair share of bad actors impacting market sentiment. However, as companies that have not taken particular care in asset protection fall to one side, the market will mature, leaving fully regulated and accountable companies, such as Tap, well positioned to succeed. . Crypto exchange apps have come under increased scrutiny from regulators and customers after FTX collapsed in November. The world’s largest exchange by volume, Binance, is reportedly under investigation in the United States. Coinbase, the only crypto exchange listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has faced a drop in revenue due to lower trading volumes. But despite these challenges in the industry, this recent list from Tap Global shows that some crypto services are still seeing success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/crypto-service-tap-global-becomes-first-2023-listing-on-uk-stock-exchange The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos