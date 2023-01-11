Connect with us

Crypto service Tap Global becomes first listed in 2023 on UK stock exchange

 


British crypto app Tap Global has become the first listing of 2023 on the Aquis Exchange (AQSE), according to a January 10 press release from the company. The list was accomplished via a reverse takeover by Quetzal Capital.

Tap provides fiat banking, a crypto exchange service that sources crypto from partner exchanges and provides access to staking and DeFi protocols for UK and EU residents. The app is regulated as a bank by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission.

Quetzal acquired the company by trading £20.5 million ($24.9 million) of its own shares to Tap Global shareholders in return for ownership, and it raised a further £3.1 million ($3 $.8 million) by issuing new shares. These funds will be used to increase marketing expenses and drive international expansion, according to the press release.

Tap Global CEO David Carr acknowledged that the company’s decision to list on a public exchange raised some eyebrows, as it came so soon after FTX’s collapse, at a time when the crypto industry is facing heightened skepticism. However, Tap still decided to go ahead with listing because it wanted to provide a regulated option for UK residents, he said, adding:

Like any emerging technology, cryptocurrency has seen its fair share of bad actors impacting market sentiment. However, as companies that have not taken particular care in asset protection fall to one side, the market will mature, leaving fully regulated and accountable companies, such as Tap, well positioned to succeed. .

Crypto exchange apps have come under increased scrutiny from regulators and customers after FTX collapsed in November. The world’s largest exchange by volume, Binance, is reportedly under investigation in the United States. Coinbase, the only crypto exchange listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has faced a drop in revenue due to lower trading volumes.

But despite these challenges in the industry, this recent list from Tap Global shows that some crypto services are still seeing success.