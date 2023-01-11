Business
Asian stocks echo Wall Street rally as inflation report looms
TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday, boosted by a rally on Wall Street that edged out some reports that could potentially affect the market later in the week.
Yen weakness has also boosted buying sentiment in Japan, as it boosts domestic exporters’ earnings when translating overseas earnings into yen.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.1% in morning trade to 26,457.56. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained nearly 1.0% to 7,198.40. The South Korean Kospi edged up nearly 0.1% to 2,352.56. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.5% to 21,642.00, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,180.43.
Shares of Fast Retailing Co., which operates popular Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo, rose 1.4% in morning trading after the company announced it was raising wages for its employees by up to 40% .
This move aims to significantly strengthen its investment in people, to compensate each employee appropriately according to their ambition and talents, as well as to increase the company’s growth potential and competitiveness in line with global standards, the company said in a statement.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 3,919.25 after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 33,704.10 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1% to 10,742.63.
The stock market got off to a positive start to 2023, helped by hopes that slowing inflation and a slowing economy could convince the Federal Reserve to ease its market-shaking interest rate hikes. Since the beginning of last year, the Fed has been raising rates at a breakneck pace to bring painful inflation under control. Such measures risk provoking a recession and hurting investment prices.
Investors had been hoping for clues about the direction the Fed is headed from its chairman, Jerome Powell, who spoke at a forum in Stockholm on Tuesday. But he gave little news on the tariffs.
The next big thing for markets is likely to be Thursday’s December US consumer inflation update. Economists expect it to show that price gains have slowed further, to 6.5% from 7.1% in November and after peaking over 9% in the summer.
A worse-than-expected reading could dash Wall Street’s hopes that the Fed could soon halt its hikes and perhaps even cut rates by the end of the year. Some investors see the economy successfully walking a tightrope of a slowdown enough to snuff out high inflation, but not so much as to cause a painful recession.
Past rate hikes and high inflation have already hurt economic activity around the world, and the Fed has pledged to keep rates high for some time to make sure the job gets done on the inflation. He does not envisage any rate cut before 2024.
The World Bank said on Tuesday that the global economy would be dangerously close to a recession this year in its annual report.
It usually takes some time for rate hikes to be fully felt in the economy. That could push back a recession into the second half of the year, said Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at Stifel. The global economy could also benefit from a boost in China as it removes restrictions meant to keep COVID-19 at bay but which have also hurt its economy.
You’re looking at a pretty good six-month stretch where things improve at the margins and then the issues start to show up, Bannister said.
In the meantime, major U.S. companies will begin showing investors later this week the profits they made in the final three months of 2022. High inflation has squeezed client portfolios and increased business costs, threatening their income.
Macys and several companies have already issued earnings warnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 and through 2023.
Bed Bath & Beyond, struggling home goods retailer on Tuesday reported weaker revenue for its latest quarter than analysts expected, although the magnitude of its loss was not as bad as Wall Street forecasts. Its stock rose 27.8% after it also announced cost cuts to save money as it considers filing for bankruptcy, among other options.
Job cuts also continue at tech-focused companies, a notable sore spot in what was otherwise a healthy US labor market. The continued crypto slump prompted Coinbase to say it was cutting 20% of its workforce. The stock rose 13%.
Several major banks are due to release their latest quarter results on Friday, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth Group will also release their results on Friday. Analysts predict it could mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since 2020.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 65 cents to $74.47 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 49 cents to $75.12 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 65 cents to $79.45 a barrel.
In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 132.13 yen to 132.52 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0736, down from $1.0737.
___
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed to this report.
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama
