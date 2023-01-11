Stocks could climb 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of stable markets after that, top investment bank says





After a brutal 2022, the stock market managed to make minor gains in the first trading days of this year, and the streak could continue for the next six months, according to Barry Bannister, chief equity strategist at investment bank Stifel.

There is a window for a rally in the first half of 2023, Bannister wrote in a research note on Monday, saying the S&P 500 index could jump around 10% to 4,300 by mid-June. He thinks the U.S. economy will avoid a recession in the first half of 2023 and achieve something that could look like a soft landing, despite the potential for a major slowdown in corporate earnings. He also claimed that inflation would fall rapidly over the next few months, leading the Federal Reserve to suspend interest rate hikes in the second quarter. The Fed has hiked interest rates seven times in 2022, hoping to slow consumer price inflation from a low four decades high 9.1% during the summer. The higher rates weighed on stock prices as companies grapple with a rising cost of debt and a slowing economy. But by the third quarter, Bannister predicts that year-over-year inflation will drop to just 3.5% as Fed rate hikes continue to impact the economy. While this is still above the Fed’s 2% target, it would likely support a pause in Fed rates in mid-2023, he wrote, saying this pause in rate hikes rates should benefit equities in the short term. But Bannister went on to warn that unemployment would rise by the third quarter, raising the likelihood of an official US recession in the second half of the year that would wipe out all previous stock market gains. 2023 could be a year of two halves, with the S&P 500 peaking in mid-2023, Bannister wrote. We may only be halfway through a two-year S&P 500 super bear market. A warning for stock market investors Bannister made it clear that his prediction of a first-half equity rally hinged on falling interest rates. If inflation doesn’t fall as sharply as he suspects, the Fed will be forced to keep raising interest rates, which could force the S&P 500 down another 15%, to around 3,300. And looking beyond 2023, Bannister warned of a next decade of low returns for investors. Interest rates will hover near normal historical levels in coming years, unlike the past decade, when they were often close to zero, he said. That, combined with decades of strong commodity price growth that is keeping inflation high, will force investors to value companies more cautiously over the next decade. Bannister said he believes earnings per share (EPS) of S&P 500 companies will double by 2031, but at the same time the price-to-earnings ratio of indexes, a measure used to value companies based on of their profits, would be halved. That will leave the S&P 500 roughly flat in 2031 from the December 2021 peak level, he wrote. Bannister pointed to Yale economics professor Robert Shillers’ cycle-adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio, which is based on inflation-adjusted average earnings over the past 10 years, to illustrate how many S&P 500 companies are overvalued today. The CAPE ratio for the S&P 500 is currently 28, but it could halve to just 14 in the secular 10-year bear market forecast by Bannisters. He warned that there could be a lot of volatility for investors during this process. Unless the Fed is looking to bludgeon the markets, a P/E halving is typically a decade-long process and is not linear, Bannister explained. For stock market investors, this means it’s important not to get too excited if there’s a rally in the first half of this year. Any short-term rally view, including ours, is just a trade-off, as 2021’s gross overvaluation likely locked into a weak 2020 decade, Bannister said.

Learn how to navigate and build trust in your business with The Trust Factor, a weekly newsletter examining what leaders need to succeed. Register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/01/10/stocks-mid-2023-prediction-10-percent-gain-decade-inflation-interest-rates-fed-stifel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos