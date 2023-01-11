After the World Cup, Qatar aims to revive its stock market

Qatar’s stock market is set to host its first initial public offering (IPO) in nearly three years as part of a test of new regulations introduced by Doha, in hopes of competing with more active exchanges in the region.
IT services firm MEEZA could raise up to 911 million riyals ($249 million) when it launches its IPO on January 15 through the sale of 50% of its shares under a new process of book building in Doha which allows companies to offer a price range to test. investor appetite and determining prices.
Qatar, the world’s largest LNG exporter and recent host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is looking to diversify its economy away from gas.
This strategy includes building its stock market by opening it up to a wider investor base and introducing more listings.
Now that the World Cup has been successfully staged, we can see the focus shifting to other areas of diversification, said Osama Ali, HSBC’s head of global banking in Qatar.
Gas-rich Qatar, aiming to emulate the dramatic transformation of Gulf rivals Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has spent at least $229 billion on infrastructure in the 11 years since it bid to host the World Cup.
The lack of listings has created pent-up demand for new IPOs and companies have realized this and are lining up. Aside from global market volatility, activity in Qatar is expected to pick up in the first half of the year, Ali said, adding that up to six companies could go public in the next 18 months.
The new rules, which Qatar introduced over the past three years, also shortened the settlement period, where ownership of shares transfers within two days of the deal closing.
Foreign investors are still banned from participating in public share sales, although they are allowed to buy and sell shares in listed Qatari companies.
Qatar missed out on an IPO boom that swept through neighboring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last year and market insiders attribute the dearth of deals in Qatar to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the focus on hosting the World Cup.
Qatar is still classified as an emerging market by the benchmark MSCI index. With a market capitalization of around $158.2 billion, the Doha stock exchange is dwarfed by the size of Abu Dhabi, $718.8 billion, and Riyadh, $2.72 trillion.
The country has many attractive government and family businesses ready to go public and we wouldn’t be surprised to see a healthy pipeline of IPOs over the medium term, said Bassam Slim, senior portfolio manager at Aventicum Capital. Management in Doha.
Ali of HSBC, which advises key stakeholders in Qatar, expects allowing foreign investors to buy shares in public offerings will be the next step as the book building is being tested with this IPO and, in my opinion, will eventually be rolled out in a phased manner, initially with local institutions, and then it can actually be extended to foreign investors.
