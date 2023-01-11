Hope Springs Eternal for these 2 shot actions





Wall Street is trying to make January a memorable January for investors, and stock market performance remained in line with script on Tuesday. Earnings for the S&P500 (^GSPC 0.70%), Nasdaq Compound (^IXIC)and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI 0.56%) came as high as 1% as market participants factored in comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Index Percent Daily Change Daily point change Dow +0.56% +186 S&P500 +0.70% +27 Nasdaq +1.01% +107 Some of the best performers of the day were stocks that were hammered in 2022. Even though both Coinbase Global (PIECE OF MONEY 12.96%) and Bed bath and beyond (BBBY 27.78%) faced serious challenges to their business models, shareholders were willing to double down on their potential to generate outsized long-term returns, and their stocks both posted nice rebounds on Tuesday. Read on to learn more about why Coinbase and Bed Bath & Beyond have gained traction and what could happen to the two companies. Coinbase bites the bullet Shares of Coinbase Global ended up 13% on Tuesday. The industry leader in cryptocurrency exchange services has taken steps to limit its spending even as it seeks to take advantage of the turmoil in the digital asset space to increase its market share. Coinbase announced early Tuesday that it would lay off about 20% of its remaining workforce. The roughly 950 job cuts are the third time Coinbase has resorted to downsizing its employee base to reduce expenses and focus more on long-term profitability. As part of a broader restructuring, Coinbase expects to spend between $149 million and $163 million, much of which will come from accelerating stock-based compensation deals. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing also noted that Coinbase believes various trade metrics for the full year of 2022 will likely fall within the ranges it set out in its last release. results in early November. Even as cryptocurrency markets remain at depressed levels, investors increasingly believe that Coinbase is best positioned to weather a crypto winter and emerge with higher market share when conditions recover. With the stock still down more than 80% from its highs, Coinbase shareholders are hoping this will just be the start of a longer reversal. Bed Bath & Beyond stays afloat Elsewhere, shares of Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 28%. The home goods retailer released fiscal third-quarter financial results for the period ending Nov. 28 that showed continued fiscal challenges but avoided the worst-case scenarios that many shareholders had anticipated. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly financial results weren’t pretty. Net sales of $1.26 billion were down 33% year over year due to a 32% drop in comparable sales. Cash outflow from operations was over $300 million and Bed Bath & Beyond posted an adjusted loss of $3.65 per share. Almost every aspect of the retailer’s business struggled, with comparable digital sales falling 33%. Even the relatively strong Buy Buy Baby concept saw comparable sales percentage declines in the top 20 for the quarter. Yet investors seemed confident that Bed Bath & Beyond was still pursuing all available strategic options to get out of its hole. That could still involve filing for bankruptcy, but shareholders are more hopeful that Bed Bath & Beyond might find a willing buyer to take advantage of its property leases or some other alternative. The immediate question for Bed Bath & Beyond is whether it will be able to pay the interest on its debts due in early February. If not, shareholders may ultimately have to give up hopes of a takeover of the homewares retailer.

Dan Caplinger has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

