S&P/TSX Composite Index Posts Slight Gain on Tuesday, US Markets Also Gain | national company





TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index posted a slight gain on Tuesday with mixed results across sectors, while U.S. markets were also up. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gained 41.79 points to 19,898.86. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 186.45 points to 33,704.10. The S&P 500 index rose 27.16 points to 3,919.25, while the Nasdaq composite rose 106.98 points to 10,742.63. The TSX had a mixed day, with energy pulling the index lower before reversing some of its losses later in the day. Energy, industrials, telecoms and utilities all lagged, while sectors like financials, metals and technology supported the index. Energy was the main drag on the TSX throughout the day, said Michael Currie, senior investment adviser at TD Wealth Management, despite generally positive news for the energy sector and a slight rise in prices. petrol. There seems to be optimism about China reopening, and it looks like not all the problems in Europe will be as bad as they thought, he said. Among specific energy companies, results also diverged, with gains for some big U.S. players like Exxon and Chevron, while Canadian companies like Suncor and Cenovus posted losses. Meanwhile, US markets continued their tepid but positive start to the year, Currie said. Currie said he felt markets were waiting with moderate optimism as investors anticipated central banks’ interest rate decisions. For investors right now, “it’s all about what comes out of the (Federal Reserve) and the Bank of Canada. It has very little to do with the actual fundamentals of the companies themselves,” he said. . Canada leads with a rate decision later in January, and Currie said another hike is the most likely scenario, if only a quarter of a percentage point investors will be happy , especially if this rise is accompanied by a message from the central bank that it is the last. Investors may have been relieved when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking in Sweden, did not comment on U.S. monetary policy, Currie said. “He gave them some respite there.” The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.51 US cents against 74.76 US cents on Monday. The February crude oil contract was up 49 cents at US$75.12 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 27 cents at US$3.64 per mmBTU. The February gold contract was down US$1.30 at US$1,876.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up five cents at US$4.08 per pound. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2023. Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

