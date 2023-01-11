Americans are racking up credit card debt and it can get expensiveExBulletin



More and more Americans are relying on their credit cards in the face of rising prices. And as interest rates continue to rise, that debt becomes much more expensive.

The average credit card user had a balance of $5,474 last fall, according to Trans Unionup 13% compared to 2021.

It marks a reversal from the first year of the pandemic, when many Americans were able to pay off their credit card debt, thanks to generous government relief payments and limited spending on travel and entertainment.

As credit card balances swell again, they can cast a shadow over family finances.

Here’s what to know about rising credit card debt and what you can do about it.

It’s the everyday stuff that people load

With inflation outpacing incomes, more and more people are relying on credit cards to cover day-to-day expenses.

“Contrary to popular opinion, it’s not usually a vacation or a shopping spree,” says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst, Bankrate. “It’s usually something quite practical that puts you in debt on your credit card. But unfortunately, it’s easy to get in and hard to get out of.”

Mel Murphy’s rent has eaten up two-thirds of her earnings as a part-time babysitter in Spokane, Washington. This left little room for maneuver when unexpected expenses arose.

“Every time my van suddenly needed $300 for work, or I had an elderly cat, and every time he needed emergency surgery, it went on the credit card,” explains Murphy.

Fewer people are paying off their balance each month

The share of credit card users with a balance rose to 46% from 39% a year ago, according to The bank rate.

“Nearly half of cardholders are in monthly debt,” Rossman says. “And that debt is more expensive than ever.”

Low-income cardholders are more likely to have a balance. But even among people earning $100,000 a year or more, 37% don’t pay their entire credit card bill each month.



Carrying forward card balances is expensive

The average interest rate on credit card debt has climbed to almost 20% from just over 16% at the start of last year. It was the largest one-year increase in the four decades Bankrate has tracked rates.

The Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates in an effort to curb inflation. Every time the central bank raises rates, the cost of the balance on your credit card also increases.

But when Bankrate did a survey last month, they found that more than 4 in 10 credit card holders don’t even know what their interest rate is.

“You don’t notice it so much on the monthly statement,” Rossman says. “Your minimum payment may change by just a few dollars a month. But the thing is, when you drag it out for a decade and a half and more, that’s when you really feel it.”

There are ways to reduce the cost of your credit

Of course, the best thing to do if you find yourself in a lot of credit card debt is to pay it off as soon as possible. But if you must have debt, there are ways to save.

Some card issuers offer zero percent interest on balance transfers, but only for a limited time. Alternatively, it may be a good idea to take out a low-interest personal loan or consult with a nonprofit credit counselor about steps you can take to lower your interest charges.

Don’t chase credit card rewards if you’re in debt

Instead of looking for a card with the lowest interest rate, many people prioritize rewards, like cash back. But if you carry a balance, it may be a mistake.

“If you’re in debt, I’d say forget about rewards altogether. Because it doesn’t make sense to pay 20% interest to get 1 or 2 or even 5% back or airline miles,” Rossman says. . “You have to put that interest rate first and then worry about the rewards later, once you’ve paid it off.”