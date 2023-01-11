Federal agencies share plan for decarbonizing transportation





Diving Brief: The Biden administration on Tuesday released them US National Transportation Decarbonization Blueprint. The blueprint outlines strategies to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, which currently accounts for one-third of all national GHG emissions, by 2050.

The blueprint has a three-pronged approach: increasing convenience and efficiency, and shifting to clean options, the latest of which federal regulators hang onwill drive the majority of emission reductions.

This week’s release aligns with the Transportation Research Councils annual meeting in Washington, D.C. Regulators say more detailed plans will be developed and implemented with state and local governments and private sector partners . Prior to 2030, the focus will be onresearch and investment to support deployment. It will shift to scaling up the deployment of clean solutions between 2030 and 2040 and completing the transition between 2040 and 2050. Overview of the dive: The Biden administration released in November 2021 a long term strategywith the aim of reaching net zero GHG admissions by 2050 and reductions of 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030. Given this and other transportation and climate goals, the blueprint seeks to coordinate how to achieve this across all levels of government and in partnership with the private sector.It comes like estimates show 2022 was another year of increasing GHG emissions. The guiding document stems from a September Memorandum of Understanding between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the US Departments of Energy, Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development. It committed agencies to publishing a blueprint that could help guide future policy decisions, as well as research and deployment in public and private sector work. The MOU and subsequent blueprint notes billions of dollars of investment in clean transportation in the recent Reducing Inflation Act and the Infrastructure Act of 2021. The plan recognizes changing mobility needs and the emergence of automation and connectivity, which the document says will radically alter future mobility in ways that are difficult to predict. Regulators have concluded that transport systems must be flexible enough to adapt to unforeseen new technologies and societal changes that will lead to changes in mobility. The plan also addressed micromobility, noting safe infrastructure for shared electric scooters and bikes as a potential area for funding. With respect to planning and design changes, the planhighlighted several areas, including equitable development focused on public transit, local zoning reform and support for safe active transportation. Broadly, examples of approaches that agencies have described for this decade include: Collaborate with local communities on local or regional land use and planning to enable fewer or shorter trips.

Provide tools for system-level design solutions to increase convenience and reduce emissions.

Work with public and private sector partners on solutions for a fairer and healthier transportation system, including support for transit-focused development.

Support land use, street design and layout policies that make walking and cycling easier, safer and more convenient.

Invest in rail, transit and active transportation infrastructure to provide the opportunity to use more affordable and energy-efficient modes of transportation.

Pursue and expand funding and market incentives to accelerate adoption of low- or zero-emission vehicles and invest in supporting infrastructure (e.g., vehicle rebates and electric vehicle charging infrastructure), by especially in low-income and overburdened communities.

