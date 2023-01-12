Analyst Says S&P 500 Faces Resistance at 4000





Hedge funds are starting to believe in the latest stock market rally, according to Ned Davis Research.

The research firm said asset managers have recently reduced their net short position.

But Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies said any rally would be fleeting as the S&P 500 faces tough resistance at 4,000.



U.S. equities have so far turned over a new leaf in 2023, and hedge fund investors are starting to take notice, according to Ned Davis Research. The S&P 500 is up 3% year-to-date and 13% from its mid-October low. Over the same period, short positioning among hedge funds and leveraged funds has fallen, according to a Wednesday note from NDR. This suggests that former stock market skeptics in 2022 could become believers in 2023, at least if the data holds. “Institutional investors have covered their shorts and have their largest net long position since May 2022,” NDR said. “While still below the long-term average of 12.7%, it represents a dramatic change from six months ago.” Asset managers include pensions, endowments, insurance companies, mutual funds and hedge funds, so it is rare for the group as a whole to be net short as they were in 2022. But since October, when the stock market bottomed, asset managers have been gradually building up their long positions. But as asset managers begin to buy the latest stock market rally, technical analyst Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies warns that any further rally in stocks could be fleeting. Indeed, the S&P 500 is heading towards a very important resistance level at the psychologically round 4,000 threshold. Stockton said in a Wednesday note that the S&P 500 is experiencing near-term overbought conditions, which will make it “more difficult to sustain the rally, as medium-term momentum has collapsed since early December.” Although she admits that upcoming catalysts could trigger a further rise in stock prices this week, the jump to the upside should be short-lived. “All eyes are on tomorrow’s CPI data and Friday’s bank earnings, and if they cause a rally, we expect it to break down around initial resistance near 4,000” , Stockton said. But longer term, there could be reason to be bullish on equities in 2023 after the first five trading days of January turned positive, according to the note. “January seasonality is often referenced as providing clues for the whole year. A well-known phenomenon is that gains in the first five days tend to give way to a year-over-year up 83% of the time (during 47 years) in the Stock Trader’s Almanac. The S&P 500 posted a gain through Monday, raising hopes this year will capture a bullish reversal,” Stockton said.

