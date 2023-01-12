Gold will hit new highs in 2023, but the stock market will suffer for years – Peter Grandich

(Kitco News) – Peter Grandich, who correctly predicted the 2022 crypto and stock market crashes, has just shared his 2023 forecast with Kitco News. The seasoned investor said that while he sees weakness in most markets for the foreseeable future, there are still undervalued assets he expects to outperform.

Grandich told Kitco News anchor David Lin that when it comes to the stock market, he sees a bear market that will last for many years. “I’ll go to great lengths to say that I don’t think we’ll ever reach a new high in my life right now,” Grandich said. “I really think it’s going to be very difficult for several years for the stock market to have double-digit gains.”

Long-term challenges

Grandich said he believed the problems facing the U.S. economy were deep and fundamental, and he did not see the political will in Washington to solve them. “We could start having trouble paying our interest on our national debt,” he said. “We’re going to push toward $33 trillion in debt. If you take a 5% interest rate on that, that’s $1.6 trillion in interest alone.”

Grandich said when Washington is faced with these issues, “it’s always a kick in the road,” but he was surprised to see that “the pot finally stops being thrown when it comes to Social Security. , and that could become a hot-button issue as we get closer to the 2024 election,” referring to recent comments from Republicans in Congress that they are considering cutting the program.

Changes in housing and health care

Grandich sees aging populations in the developed world leading to several long-term changes, including in real estate and healthcare markets. “I think the days of 5,000 and 6,000 square foot homes are now behind us,” he said. “I think the houses are going to get smaller because we’re going to have an older population, they don’t need the big houses.”

Grandich believes that the younger population will continue to face serious housing affordability and availability issues, which will also impact investments in the housing market. “The pricing structure for young people to now own a home is very, very difficult, so we are seeing more money moving into rentals and multi-family buildings.”

Grandich noted that the healthcare industry is one area that will still see growth even in this weak overall market.

Gold, silver and base metals

Metals is another sector where Grandich is seeing strong growth driven by fundamentals. “Gold and silver are doing very, very well,” he said, adding that central bank buying was helping to support gold. “The fact that he was able to hold up over the last year suggested that any slackening [by the Fed] will see the gold go higher. Personally, I think we are going to reach a new high.”

Grandich also sees great potential in base metals, noting that copper supply is at its lowest level since it was tracked, and that lithium will continue to be in demand as countries turn away from fossil fuels.

“My favorite is copper because of the real supply and demand scenario that’s shaping up for the next 10 to 20 years,” he said.

Undervalued Mining Stocks

But Grandich thinks the real opportunity right now is in the mining companies. “Mining stocks relative to gold itself haven’t been this cheap for maybe a few decades,” he said.

He said that at the top of the food chain, major producers have become “cash flow cows” after many years of debt. “Now they’re able to use the annihilation that’s happened in the junior market, and to some extent in the mid-sized producers, to go out there and do a lot of acquisitions.”

He also sees opportunities in the juniors. “There are going to be mergers out of necessity, and there are also going to be mergers and acquisitions because things are getting very cheap.”

To find out which mining companies Grandich says are ripe for acquisition and how he sees geopolitics impacting markets in 2023 and beyond, watch the video above.