What will the increased financialization of carbon do for decarbonization?
A sentence summary to capture the climate impact of voluntary carbon markets might read: Markets solve some things, not all.
If the North Star of sustainability strategy in finance is catalyzing (buzzwords aside) decarbonization in the real economy, then what are developments like the launch of a new offer on the London Stock Exchange for carbon credits portends the way forward?
Voluntary carbon markets embody a stream of corporate thinking that, when it comes to climate, has not produced the expected results. And at such a crucial time for climate action, the effectiveness of offsets proved to be constantly questionable.
The voluntary carbon market has been worth $2 billion in 2021, and the value is estimated north of $50 billion by 2030. What does the increased financialization of carbon, embodied by LSEG’s new offering, mean for decarbonization, especially in a world where public policies will be more determined to reduce emissions?
Go beyond ESG
First, a quick look at carbon offsets versus carbon credits.
Through According to the Corporate Finance Institute, carbon credits are a unit of measurement of one tonne of CO2e, or carbon dioxide equivalent with a tradable component. They are created by governments and awarded to individual companies.
Carbon offsets, on the other hand, are a unit of measurement to compensate an organization for a voluntary investment in a project that eliminates emissions through natural or mechanical means. An offset can be kept by the organization that carried out the project or it can be traded on the voluntary carbon market.
The aforementioned fund market on the London Stock Exchange “will allow funds and operating companies to raise capital to be channeled into projects that are expected to generate carbon credits.” It is intended to provide both access to offsets for companies and exposure for investors to an asset class with a “long-term supply of carbon credits”.
In a world where ESG strategy, a risk mitigation practice used by investors, continues to be confused with impact and results, there is reason to be optimistic that new funds focused on generating carbon credits will appeal to climate-conscious investors seeking impact.
Again, markets solve some things, not all, and they often produce results very quickly and sometimes with unintended consequences. The LSEG’s voluntary carbon market designation aims to alleviate this problem by requiring issuers to provide additional information about the projects they finance, “including, but not limited to: qualifying bodies whose standards will be applied to projects, the types of projects, the expected carbon credits yield and the extent to which they expect to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”
And, to ensure that exchange funds produce a positive environmental impact, all other investments in funds listed through LSEG’s voluntary carbon market must be mapped to FTSE Russells Green Income Classification System, a taxonomy for green products and services.
Investing for the future
If you are an investor betting on a future state, then investing in carbon as an asset class can be a great deal.
And if capitalism is to continue and continue on a livable planet within the borders that circle ours in tackling the carbon externality through policies, no matter how sharp or blunt the measures, will be needed to achieve the necessary speed of emissions reductions.
So while the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides a bountiful packet of tasty carrots for a clean economy, the European Union agreement for Implementing a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) essentially a pollution price on certain imports signals a shift on the horizon for the intersection of carbon and trade.
Europe has been discussing something like CBAM for decades. If sustainable finance is to deliver real economic results, there is a need to “re-engineer the way the finance industry works,” as the CEO of the Principles for Responsible Investing network of responsible investors, David Atkin, told me. Aside from the IRA, more policy sticks may well find their way into the US policy pipeline to create the market infrastructure that will enable sustainable investors to invest sustainably.
Everything is possible in a future where this future is existentially threatened by actions taken, or not, in the present. And some things are true now that will illuminate the future: the state of climate change is bad, it’s getting worse, and the United States tends to be years behind Europe in climate-related policy. clean economy.
Assuming we don’t end up in a civil war over fossil fuels (or are we there already?), the expansion of carbon credit systems in the United States and around the world could lead to a major flow of capital towards decarbonization through mechanisms such as LSEG’s voluntary carbon market.
