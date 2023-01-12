Business
OTC stock exchange extends stay in red territory after 0.18% loss
By Aduragbemi Omiyale
The Chairman of the Capital Markets and Institutions Committee of the House of Representatives, Mr. Babangida Ibrahim, revealed that the Investments and Securities Bill (ISB) recently passed by the Upper House of Assembly has given the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) new powers to investigate financial market violations and impose penalties on perpetrators.
Speaking in an interview in Abuja recently, the lawmaker said this is one of the benefits of the new legislature, which awaits passage in the Senate.
According to him, the draft law contains provisions that will instill confidence in local and foreign investors as they can be confident that regulators have been empowered enough to deal with abusive practices that undermine confidence in the market.
Mr Ibrahim said foreign investors and market participants would also be attracted to the Nigerian market as they will be reassured by the fact that the bill seeks to mirror standard investor protection provisions and practices in advanced jurisdictions, that foreign actors already know. .
On the reason for the new bill, the legislator said that the current enabling law for the Nigerian capital market, the Investments and Securities (ISA) Act No. 29 of 2007, was signed into law by the late President Umar Musa Yaradua in June 2007. (15.5 years ago) before the global financial crisis of 2008/2009.
Global financial regulators, he said, made major changes to their regulatory instruments in the wake of the crisis to address some of the obvious shortcomings that contributed to the global economic disruption at the time, adding that these changes and other current trends in capital markets regulation have made it imperative to make major improvements to the Act to align our market with international standards.
According to him, the bill seeks to repeal the ISA and introduce new provisions that allow the SEC to work with other financial industry regulators to manage and mitigate systemic risk, as it provides new regulatory powers. investigation and enforcement to the supreme regulator, SEC, to effectively regulate the Nigerian capital market. It introduces the regulatory framework for new products, including financial and commodity derivatives and financial market infrastructures, which are expected to lead to increased business and thereby deepen the Nigerian capital market.
The bill introduces tougher penalties in the form of fines and increased jail time, which are commensurate with the seriousness of the offences, and also serve as a deterrent to potential future offenders.
For example, a prison term of at least 10 years has been provided to deal with the threat of Ponzi schemes and illegal investment schemes that have caused grief to thousands of Nigerians who are victims of such scams. Other offences, such as market manipulation, insider trading, misrepresentation in prospectuses, etc. are also subject to severe penalties.
The bill will ensure the diversification of the Nigerian economy away from a mono-commodity oil economy through strengthening the Nigerian commodity ecosystem with the trading of warehouse receipts and commodity contracts on stock exchanges. raw materials.
The draft law also contains a legal framework for the registration and regulation of new types of critical market infrastructures such as central counterparties, which will be responsible for managing the risks arising from transactions in derivatives and other financial instruments, guaranteeing thus the security and integrity of our markets. and boost investor confidence, he said.
The legislator revealed that federal, subnational and supranational government agencies will be able to better access the capital market for revenue bonds and project bonds, as the bill now contains adequate provisions that allow companies and governments to issue new instruments to develop the country’s infrastructure needs.
According to him, the bill will generally revitalize the Nigerian capital market as it introduces regulation of new businesses, products and services that will deepen the market while providing the supreme regulator with appropriate powers to protect the market and enforce the provisions of the law Project.
In every sense of the word, this bill is truly a market-driven bill. Contributions were received from all segments of the Nigerian capital market, securities exchanges, commodity exchanges, central counterparties, capital market operators and professional associations, the Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers securities, capital market professionals such as lawyers and shareholder associations.
