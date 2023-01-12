KraneShares launches China Internet Covered Call ETF (Ticker: KLIP) on the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK, NY, January 12, 2023 — Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), an asset management firm known for its China-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and innovative investment strategies, announced the launch of KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (ticker: KLIP) on the New York Stock Exchange. KLIP seeks to provide current income by following a call or covered call strategy. KLIP buys shares of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ticker: KWEB) and sells or sells corresponding call options on KWEB. KWEB is one of the leading global ETFs in the China region with over nine years of experience and over $7.5 billion in assets under management.1 KWEB provides exposure to companies in the rapidly growing Internet sector in China. Major holdings include Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan and JD.com.2 A covered call ETF is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with income by selling options on stocks or ETFs. Covered call ETFs manage options exposure for investors, which can be cheaper and faster than buying individual stock options. Covered call ETFs can be attractive to investors seeking both income and more stable returns in equity markets, as covered call options typically produce higher returns during periods of volatility growing markets. Since the Chinese internet sector has historically been more volatile than the US internet/technology sector, KLIP has the potential to provide higher returns than covered call strategies based on these markets. We are excited to launch KLIP and offer investors the significant income potential of a KWEB hedged call strategy, said Jonathan Shelon, COO of KraneShares and portfolio manager of KLIP. We believe the combination of allocations to KWEB and KLIP can help produce even more attractive growth and a targeted income strategy. KLIP allows investors to trade performance uncertainty for more stable income. We are excited to add a covered call option strategy to our China ETF suite, said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. By selling covered call options on KWEB, an established ETF with a deep options market, KLIP offers investors the opportunity to generate additional income while potentially reducing volatility in their portfolio. This strategy can be a valuable tool for those looking to improve their earnings and manage the risks associated with China-focused investments. For more information on the KraneShares China Internet & Covered Call Strategy ETF (ticker: KLIP), visit kraneshares.com/klip and contact your financial advisor. About Krane Funds Advisors, LLC

Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager of the KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to grasp the importance of China as an essential part of a well-crafted investment portfolio. We strive to deliver innovative first-to-market strategies, developed based on our strong partnerships and deep investment knowledge. We help investors keep abreast of global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification. Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, is a signatory to the United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI). The company is majority owned by China International Capital Corporation (CICC). Quotes: As of January 10, 2023 % of KWEB net assets of mentioned holdings: Alibaba 9.25%, Tencent 10.05%, Meituan 7.77%, JD.com 6.26% as of January 10, 2023. Holdings are subject to change.

