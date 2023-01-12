The TEL-AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE (TASE) continues to modernize the Israeli capital market and bring it up to international standards





A special collaboration between TASE and Yelin Lapidot Investment House for the launch of a series of indices under exclusive contract. TASK Wsick Launch new indices exclusively for issuers of tracking ETFs and funds. The new proprietary indices will provide the public with a greater variety of investment products and improve liquidity on TASE. TEL AVIV, Israel, January 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) today announces a special collaboration with Yelin Lapidot Investment House, in which TASE will exclusively launch new indices for the investment house, after receiving approval from the Israel Securities Authority last month for the exclusive launch of indices for tracking fund issuers. With this decision, TASE effectively fulfills its commitment to encourage competition and innovation in the index development sector, in alignment with global practices based on the most advanced and cutting-edge standards. Yelin Lapidot is a leading investment management company. This unprecedented collaboration has many advantages for the Israeli capital market, since the launch of the new dedicated indices will allow the Investment House to offer a passive activity that tracks the Israeli indices, in general, and the TASE indices, in particular. by Yelin Lapidot state-of-the-art research and investment management capabilities are invaluable to the development of the new TASE indices. TASE’s venture into the custom indices space will enable it to develop innovative new indices, local and overseas, for issuers of tracking products, and offer the public a wider variety of innovative and affordable investment products. in local currency. This move will also increase competition in the capital market and improve liquidity on TASE. TASE intends to devote substantial resources to advancing the Israeli indices industry over the next few years, including through investments in infrastructure and human capital and the acquisition of relevant databases, which will position this business at the same level as global standards. The total of the AUM tracking TASE indices is approx. 78 billion shekelswhile the Israeli indices sector manages an AUM of approx. NIS 155.6 billion. The volume of assets exclusively replicating the Israeli indices is estimated at 12 billion shekels, managed in more than 250 different passive funds. Developing the indices business, with a focus on expanding activity in the Israeli capital market through TASE, is a separate interest from Israel to strengthen the Israeli economy. Asaf Eldar, CEO of Yelin Lapidot Mutual Funds, said: “Yelin Lapidot regards working with TASE as a vote of confidence in the professionalism and capabilities of the Investment House. A year ago, the mutual fund company kicked off the launch of a series of innovative tracking funds, and this collaboration will expand the product line and provide exposure to multiple innovative local indices. We are delighted to participate in the enrichment of the variety of local indices, for the benefit of all investors in Israel.” Yaniv PagotEVP, Head of Trading at TASE, said: “The exclusive launch of the indices is a significant step forward for the Israeli capital market, which is eager to attract new participants, diversified approaches and greater competition in the context of increased investment activity. merger and increasing concentration of financial institutions The exclusive creation of indices, in connection with Yelin Lapidota new player in the passive fund industry with a proven track record in investment management and research, launches TASE’s strategy of upgrading the Israeli index industry to facilitate offering more and better variety passive investment products.” Contact:

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

[email protected] SOURCE The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/il/news-releases/the-tel-aviv-stock-exchange-tase-continues-to-upgrade-the-israeli-capital-market-and-adjust-it-with-international-standards-301719301.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos