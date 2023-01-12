Stocks approach key bear market level ahead of Thursday’s inflation report

This is CNBC Senior Markets Commentator Mike Santoli’s daily blog with insights into market trends, stocks and statistics. The market continues to migrate to riskier assets, with the consensus entering 2023 in a defensive posture and ill-prepared for a slight tilt towards inflation data or reassuring signals on corporate earnings. It’s a stretch to say the market is smelling anything particularly on Thursday’s CPI data, but investors are growing more comfortable with leading indicators of bearish inflation momentum and the possibility of a less threatening Federal Reserve relatively soon. Of course, the action also takes the S&P 500 towards a crucial support level, the 200-day moving average and the entire bear market downtrend line just before the key data release and the start of the season. results, as usual. Both of these hurdles sit near 4,000. The leadership of this recent surge has been a risk-seeking and cyclical orientation, which to some extent can be attributed to the usual mean-reverting trade in early trading. year in which year-washed losers get a reprieve. Bankrupt hypergrowth media and stocks have abounded on the winners list so far this year, and that’s probably why. This could simply reflect risk-free positioning rattled by rising prices. The TD Ameritrade Retail Trader Stock Sentiment Index hit a record low in December, while professional money was cash-heavy and low-risk. Things are likely now more balanced in the CPI number, although JPMorgan still sees a 1%-2% rally in the S&P 500 on a cold print, with a roughly equivalent decline on a warm print. Still, high-beta stocks, equally-weighted consumer discretionary and industrial baskets far outperform defensive groups and the broader market over the past six months, after being smoked in the first half of 2022. Unemployment still low, Still healthy wage growth, crushed gas prices, a return to mortgage rates and no general signs of consumer stress yet are supporting recoveries here. It has become common to argue that the equity market is thus ignoring the message of the deeply inverted Treasury yield curve, which itself is meant to directly challenge the Fed’s message and intentions. To some extent yes, but the Treasury market is mostly saying that the Fed is almost done, inflation is receding and the range of probabilities over the coming year must include the possibility of rate cuts. Then there’s the fact that the Fed’s rhetoric must remain resolute against inflation until the numbers get closer to its target, so the fact that the Fed refuses to signal a pivot to rate cuts n ‘offers no real signal as to whether they could come relatively soon after the final. rate hike. Could the Fed choose to explicitly push back on this optimistic market push toward looser financial conditions, which has recently included a reawakening of even dormant equities? Of course, at some point, it could happen. But financial conditions are the tool of the Fed. It is the job of the market to anticipate in order to handicap a potential inflection point, whatever the Fed may say. The risk of recession cannot be eliminated; calls for recession cannot be refuted in a timely manner. Plausibly, this should cap the market somewhere below the record highs. The market is not priced for a deep drop in earnings, but is not at a very demanding valuation threshold if companies and the economy “come through”. Market breadth is again quite strong, and new 52-week highs have moved above new lows all week, a change from the rallies seen last year (some of that is moving more than a year beyond the peaks of the index). Credit markets remain quite firm, decent support. Pretty subdued VIX near 21, not exactly twitchy in fear ahead of key data, but likely to drop post CPI and ahead of a 3-day weekend.