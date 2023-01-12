Business
The world is entering a new era of clean technology manufacturing, and countries’ industrial strategies will be key to success – News
The world of energy is on the cusp of a new industrial era, the era of manufacturing clean energy technologies that creates major new markets and millions of jobs, but also raises new risks, encouraging countries around the world to design industrial strategies to ensure their place in the world. new global energy economy, according to a major new IEA report.
Energy Technology Perspectives 2023, the latest installment in one of the IEA’s flagship series, is the world’s first global guide to clean technology industries of the future. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the global manufacturing of clean energy technologies such as solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries, hydrogen electrolyzers and heat pumps and their supply chains around the world , as well as a mapping of their likely evolution as the clean energy transition progresses in the coming years.
The analysis shows that the global market for major mass-produced clean energy technologies will be worth around $650 billion per year by 2030, more than three times the current level if countries around the world fully implement their announced commitments. on energy and climate. Jobs related to clean energy manufacturing would more than double from 6 million today to almost 14 million by 2030, and even faster industrial and job growth is expected over the next few years. decades as the transitions progress.
At the same time, current clean energy technology supply chains present risks in the form of high geographic concentrations of resource extraction and processing as well as technology manufacturing. For technologies such as solar panels, wind power, electric vehicle batteries, electrolyzers and heat pumps, the three largest producing countries account for at least 70% of the manufacturing capacity of each technology, with China dominating in each of them. Meanwhile, much of the extraction of critical minerals is concentrated in a small number of countries. For example, the Democratic Republic of Congo produces more than 70% of the world’s cobalt, and only three countries, Australia, Chile and China, account for more than 90% of the world’s lithium production.
The world is already seeing the risks of strained supply chains, which have driven up the prices of clean energy technologies in recent years, making countries’ clean energy transitions more difficult and costly. Rising prices for cobalt, lithium and nickel have led to the first-ever increase in electric vehicle battery prices, which jumped nearly 10% globally in 2022. The cost of wind turbines outside China also increased after years of decline, and similar trends can be seen. seen in solar PV.
The IEA pointed out almost two years ago that a new global energy economy was rapidly emerging. Today, it has become a central pillar of economic strategy and each country must identify how it can take advantage of the opportunities and meet the challenges. Were talking about new clean energy technology markets worth hundreds of billions of dollars as well as millions of new jobs, said IEA executive director Fatih Birol. The encouraging news is that the global pipeline of projects for manufacturing clean energy technologies is large and growing. If everything announced today is put in place, investments in the manufacture of clean energy technologies will provide two-thirds of what is needed to achieve net zero emissions. The current momentum brings us closer to achieving our international energy and climate goals and there is almost certainly more to come.
At the same time, the world would benefit from more diverse clean technology supply chains, Dr Birol added. As we’ve seen with Europe’s reliance on Russian gas, when you’re overly dependent on one company, country or trade route, you risk paying a heavy price for disruption. So I’m thrilled to see many economies around the world competing today to be the leaders of the new energy economy and driving an expansion of clean technology manufacturing in the race to net zero. It is important, however, that this competition is fair and that there is a healthy degree of international collaboration, because no country is an energy island and energy transitions will be more costly and slower if countries do not work together.
The report notes that major economies are acting to combine their climate, energy security and industrial policies into broader strategies for their economies. The Inflation Reduction Act in the United States is a clear example, but there is also the Fit for 55 program and the REPowerEU plan in the European Union, Japan’s green transformation program and the production incentive in India that encourages the manufacture of solar panels. PV and batteries and China is striving to meet and even exceed the targets of its last five-year plan.
Meanwhile, clean energy project developers and investors are watching closely for policies that can give them a competitive advantage. Relatively short lead times of around 1-3 years on average to bring manufacturing facilities online means that the pipeline of projects can grow rapidly in an investment-friendly environment. According to the report, only 25% of the world’s announced manufacturing projects for solar PV are under construction or begin construction imminently. The figure is around 35% for electric vehicle batteries and less than 10% for electrolysers. Government policies and market developments can have a significant effect on the outcome of the rest of these projects.
Amid regional ambitions to scale up manufacturing, ETP-2023 highlights the important role of international trade in clean energy technology supply chains. It shows that nearly 60% of photovoltaic solar modules produced in the world are marketed across borders. Trade is also significant for electric vehicle batteries and wind turbine components, despite their volume, with China now the largest net exporter.
The report also highlights specific challenges related to critical minerals required for many clean energy technologies, noting the long lead times for new mine development and the need for stringent environmental, social and governance standards. Given the uneven geographical distribution of critical mineral resources, international collaboration and strategic partnerships will be crucial to ensure security of supply.
