RMI Partners with General Motors, Google Nest for Initiative to Promote and Support Virtual Power Plants





Diving Brief: RMI and 10 industry founding members launched a Virtual Power Plant Partnership aimed at identifying best practices and educating decision makers on the benefits of aggregating distributed resources.

Virtual power plants coordinate distributed energy resources such as electric vehicles, batteries, and solar power on rooftops. Initial research by RMI indicates that virtual power plants could reduce peak demand in the United States by 60 GW as early as 2030.

RMI believes that a focused effort to align segments of industry, research and policy is needed to unlock this potential. Overview of the dive: Education, policy and industry coordination may hold the keys to unlocking the full potential of a myriad of distributed energy resources in the United States, according to a new coalition dedicated to advancing and scale of virtual power plant concept. RMI launched the initiative, called Virtual Power Plant Partnership or VP3, with support from Ford, General Motors, Google Nest, OhmConnect, Olivine, SPAN, SunPower, Sunrun, SwitchDin and Virtual Peaker. General Motors and Google Nest provided initial funding for the launch. According to RMI, coordinating distributed energy resources through virtual power plants, which group individual energy resources together so they can operate in tandem, could reduce energy demand in the United States by about 200 GW by 2050. RMI also believes virtual power plants can help address today’s challenges such as maintaining power grid reliability and energy affordability, according to Mark Dyson, RMI’s chief executive. VP3 will enable individuals and businesses to strengthen and decarbonize their local grid with the aim of making energy more affordable for everyone, Parag Chokshi, director of Googles Nest Renew, said in a statement. Because when everyone does a little, it’s a lot. But while individual industries have done a great job championing various components of virtual power plants, think of rooftop solar or electric vehicles, for example, a coordinated industry effort to support virtual power plants as a whole is needed, Dyson said. VP3 goes in line with other initiatives incubated at the RMI, such as the Clean Energy Buyers Association, and aim to address information gaps that RMI and its partners see as a barrier to greater adoption of virtual power plants. The coalition will focus on educating industry stakeholders and policy makers on the benefits and best practices for operating virtual power plants. They may also intervene in FERC or state regulatory commission cases to represent distributed energy resources while trying to address challenges such as procedures that separate technologies, including smart meters and solar power on roofs, in separate folders. Solar industry trade organizations are a great example of how an industry group, focused on a specific opportunity, can have a real impact, Dyson said. But for virtual power plants to work, he says, it has to be a big tent. It cannot be a single technology like solar plus storage or electric vehicles with two-way charging.

