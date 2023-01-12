





Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images A new US law has removed the requirement that drugs in development must undergo animal testing before being given to participants in human trials. Animal rights advocates have long called for such a move, and some pharmaceutical industry players have argued that animal testing can be ineffective and costly. Senator Rand Paul, R-KY, who sponsored the FDA Modernization Act 2.0, said in a press release that the new law will help end the “unnecessary suffering and death of animal test subjects” and “bring safer and more effective drugs to market faster by cutting red tape that is not backed by science current”. PETA applauded the new law as a “step change” in how new drugs and treatments will be created. Signed into law by President Biden in December as part of a larger spending package, the law does not outright ban animal testing of new drugs. Instead, it simply waives the requirement for drug companies to use animals to test new drugs before human trials. Companies can still test drugs on animals if they wish. There are a host of other methods drugmakers use to evaluate new drugs and treatments, such as computer modeling and “organs on a chip,” thumb-sized microchips that can mimic the way Organ function is affected by pharmaceuticals. But Aliasger Salem, a professor at the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy, told NPR that companies choosing to use these alternative testing methods as a replacement for animal testing should be aware of the methods’ limitations for ensure the safety of their medicines. “Companies should be aware of the limitations of these technologies and their ability to identify potential toxicities or not,” Salem said. “You don’t want to move to systems that might not capture all the kinds of toxicities that have been seen in the past without making sure the methods you have will allow it.” An FDA spokesperson told NPR that it will “implement all applicable provisions of the omnibus and continue to work with stakeholders to encourage the development of alternative testing methods.” This year’s federal budget also includes $5 million for a new FDA program to reduce animal testing by helping to develop and encourage industry to adopt new ways to test products, the government said. spokesperson. The National Association for Biomedical Researchwhich supports drug testing on animals, says animal testing in conjunction with human testing “remains the best way to examine the complex physiological, neuroanatomical, reproductive, developmental and cognitive effects of drugs in order to determine whether they are safe and effective for market approval”. The new law amends the US Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, originally passed in 1938.

