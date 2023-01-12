Investors turn to corporate reports with low expectations

Analysts who predict the fortunes of American companies have rarely been more pessimistic at the start of the year than in 2023.

The country’s biggest companies are about to start reporting their quarterly financial results, when analysts will ask company management questions about profits and losses and try to glean clues as to what’s going on. expect in the coming months. After the S&P 500 stock index fell nearly 20% last year, these reports could help support the market if things aren’t as bad as they seem, or push it further down.

On Friday, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and others will set the tone, providing a window into the state of the economy, consumer confidence and business activity in their financial releases.

Wall Street forecasters are predicting that S&P 500 companies are set to reveal an overall decline in earnings of around 4% in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the same period a year ago, according to FactSet, the first drop since the early days of the pandemic. They also expect earnings to continue to fall in the first half before rebounding to end up 4% for the year as a whole, according to data collected by Goldman Sachs dating back to 1986.