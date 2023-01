AstraZeneca and Avillion get FDA approval for new asthma reliever drug

Diving Brief: The Food and Drug Administration has approved the respiratory drug AstraZeneca and Avillions Airsupra, making it the first drug in the United States authorized to both relieve the symptoms of asthma attacks and reduce further exacerbations of the disease, the company said wednesday.

The agency based its decision on two major phase 3 trials, including one published in The New England Journal of Medicine which found that patients who used a high dose of Airsupra had a 26% lower risk of an exacerbation than the standard drug albuterol alone. Patients receiving a lower dose of the group also saw an improvement over albuterol, although less striking.

Formerly known as PT027, Airsupra will be available for patients 18 years and older. In its approval, the FDA followed the advice of an expert panel, which in November supported the use of the drugs for adults but not for children and adolescents. AstraZeneca at the time said he would work with the agency and development partner Avillion on next steps for younger patients. Overview of the dive: Airsupra is part of a growing portfolio of new drugs that are helping to offset sagging sales of older AstraZeneca respiratory drugs such as Pulmicort. This is a key therapeutic area for the British drugmaker; in the third quarterrespiratory and immunological drugs accounted for 14% of overall sales. The company’s current best-selling respiratory medicine, an inhaler called Symbicort, brought in $630 million in the third quarter. But it faces increased competition as patents expireleaving AstraZeneca to rely more on products such as Fasenra, an asthma drug approved in 2017 that generated $353 million in third-quarter revenue. AstraZeneca is also turning to a drug developed with Amgen called Tezspire, a biologic designed to relieve airway inflammation in some asthma patients. Before Tezspire gained approval in late 2021, analysts predicted it could generate $1 billion in revenue by 2025. In the third quarter, Amgen reported sales of $55 million for the therapy. Airsupra combines two drugs, albuterol and budesonide. Albuterol is commonly used in reliever therapy and does a good job of relieving symptoms that cause asthma patients to take an inhaler during an attack. But the drug does little to treat the airway inflammation that’s causing the flare-ups. Airsupra is designed to treat both the acute symptoms and the underlying condition. The dual action could transform the current approach to lifesaving treatment, said Bradley E. Chipps, former president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, in an AstraZeneca. statement in November. Under a 2018 agreement with Avillion, AstraZeneca has an option to market Airsupra in the United States in return for certain financial payments.

