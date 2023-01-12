Sam Bankman-Fried Responds to Fraud Allegations: I Didn’t Steal Funds





Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive, gave his first detailed response to the criminal charges against him last month on Thursday, saying the millions of customers of his collapsed exchange, FTX, could still get their money back. . In a statement released on Sub-stack, Mr Bankman-Fried said a very substantial recovery remains potentially available. I did not steal funds, and I certainly did not hide billions, he wrote. Almost all of my assets were and still are usable to support FTX clients. His statement came a day after FTX bankruptcy attorneys said in court that they had recovered at least $5 billion in funds. Mr. Bankman-Fried cited the announcement in an attempt to bolster his argument that FTX customers could still be substantially recovered. It was unclear if he checked his statement with his legal team before publishing it.

FTX filed for bankruptcy in November after a run on customer deposits exposed an $8 billion hole in its accounts. Mr Bankman-Fried, 30, was then arrested last month at his home in the Bahamas, where FTX was based, and promptly extradited to the United States. Manhattan federal prosecutors have charged him with fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations. Authorities say Mr. Bankman-Fried embezzled billions of dollars in deposits from FTX clients and used the funds to buy luxury real estate, invest in other companies, make political contributions and finance the trade of cryptocurrency at Alameda Research, the hedge fund he also owned. . The FTX founder was released last month on $250 million bail under strict conditions that require him to remain confined to his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California. In a brief New York court appearance last week, he pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. . What to know about the collapse of FTX Map 1 of 5 What is FTX? FTX is a now bankrupt company that used to be one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. It allowed customers to exchange digital currencies for other digital currencies or traditional money; it also had a native cryptocurrency known as FTT. The Bahamas-based company has built its business on risky business options that are not legal in the United States. Who is Sam Bankman Fried? He is the 30-year-old founder of FTX and former CEO of FTX. Once a golden boy of the crypto industry, he was a major donor to the Democratic Party and known for his commitment to Effective Altruism, a charitable movement that urges adherents to donate their wealth in efficient and logical ways. How did the FTX problems start? Last year, Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, sold his stake in FTX back to Mr. Bankman-Fried, receiving a number of FTT tokens in exchange. In November, Mr. Zhao said he would sell the tokens and expressed concerns about FTX’s financial stability. This decision, which lowered the price of FTT, spooked investors. What led to the collapse of FTX? Mr. Zhaos’ announcement drove the price down and spooked investors. Traders rushed to pull out of FTX, resulting in an $8 billion shortfall for the company. Binance, FTX’s main rival, offered a loan to save the company, but then pulled out, forcing FTX to file for bankruptcy on November 11. Why was Mr. Bankman-Fried arrested? The collapse of FTX sparked investigations by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission focused on whether FTX improperly used client funds to support Alameda Research, a crypto trading platform Mr. Bankman-Fried had helped get it started. On December 12, Mr. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas for lying to investors and committing fraud. The next day, the SEC also filed civil fraud charges. A spokesman for Damian Williams, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York who is suing Mr Bankman-Fried, declined to comment. A spokesperson for Mr. Bankman-Fried and his legal team declined to comment. Mr Bankman-Frieds’ statement on Thursday reiterates a narrative he has previously advanced and which US prosecutors, regulators and industry experts have flatly rejected. The post featured a detailed timeline of Alameda’s financial situation, which was closely tied to FTX, saying the company had lost money following a stock market crash it was not prepared for.

Bankman-Frieds’ statement also blamed FTX’s failure in part on an attack by its biggest rival, Binance. No funds were stolen, he wrote. But even as he described Alameda’s finances, Mr Bankman-Fried also claimed he had not run the company in recent years and did not have access to all of its information. financial. Regulators and prosecutors have argued that he was in fact intimately involved in the management of Alamedas and that he orchestrated a scheme that allowed the company to borrow essentially an unlimited amount from the customer deposit pool. from FTX. His statement did not address the guilty pleas of two of his former top executives, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, who are both cooperating with prosecutors. Ms. Ellison, who once dated Mr. Bankman-Fried, was the head of Alameda when the company collapsed, and Mr. Wang founded FTX with Mr. Bankman-Fried. On Wednesday, an FTX bankruptcy attorney told a federal judge that the exchange had recovered more than $5 billion in cash and crypto assets, far more than the company had previously said it had on hand. The announcement raised hopes that FTX might be able to return money to its millions of creditors and customers around the world. Andrew Dietderich, an attorney for Sullivan & Cromwell, also told the FTX bankruptcy judge in Delaware that the legal team had identified more than nine million client accounts at the crypto exchange. In an email after the bankruptcy hearing, Dietderich said of the $5 billion in newly recovered assets, about $1.7 billion was in cash. He said the newly recovered assets did not include about $20 million in cash and $484 million in shares of online trading company Robinhood that federal prosecutors had seized from a separate company that Mr. Bankman- Fried had created in Antigua. He also said FTX’s new management believes Robinhood shares and seized cash should be distributed to FTX’s creditors.

FTX is also looking to see if it can sell around $4.6 billion in investments the company had made in other businesses, mostly crypto companies. The sudden collapse of the crypto exchange left the industry stunned. In his Thursday statement, Bankman-Fried said he had previously offered to contribute nearly all of my personal Robinhood stock to clients if FTX agreed to help pay his legal bills. He recently filed a petition in bankruptcy court arguing that these shares were his personal property and that he had to sell some of them to pay his lawyers. Mr Bankman-Fried also blames Sullivan & Cromwell, which had done legal work for FTX before the stock market crash, pressuring it to bankrupt the company and leaving restructuring lawyer John Jay Ray behind. III, take his place. In his statement, Mr. Bankman-Fried included excerpts from what appear to be financial statements and balance sheets for FTX. Mr Ray, in a bankruptcy court filing, bullied former FTX management and said there was a complete failure of control of the company and financial statements should not be relied upon of the company. Moira Penza, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice, said Mr. Bankman-Frieds’ position was a gift for prosecutors and was surely creating headaches for her legal team. The most powerful evidence a prosecutor can have is the defendants’ own words, and Bankman-Fried is giving the government a gift, Ms Penza said. If I pursued the case, I would want him to keep talking, and if I defended him, I would tell him to shut up. After the collapse of FTX, Mr. Bankman-Fried gave a series of interviews about the implosion. But since being released on bail last month, he has remained relatively silent, except for a a few tweets, so far. He had a handful of visitors at his parents’ house, including author Michael Lewis, who is writing a book about him; YouTube crypto personality Tiffany Fong; and one journalist for Puck online publication.

In his message, Mr Bankman-Fried said he had hoped to respond in detail to the allegations against him much earlier, beginning with testimony he had planned to give to the House Financial Services Committee on December 13. Unfortunately, the DOJ decided to arrest me the night before, preempting my testimony with an entirely different news cycle, he wrote, referring to the Department of Justice.

