New York nurses return to work at Mount Sinai and Montefiore as strike ends : NPR

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images A strike involving more than 7,000 nurses at two of New York’s largest hospitals has ended. After three days on the picket line, the New York State Nurses Association union says it has reached tentative agreements with Mount Sinai Health System and Montefiore Health System. The agreement includes “concrete safe and enforceable staffing ratios” so that there are “always enough nurses at the bedside to provide safe patient care, not just on paper,” NYSNA wrote. in a press release. A 10-day strike notice at Wyckoff Hospital in New York also ended with the tentative agreement. Nurses at both hospitals were back at work caring for patients Thursday morning, but the deal will not be finalized until the nurses vote. Among the proposed stipulations are that all inpatient units at Mount Sinai will have established nurse-to-patient ratios and, at Montefiore, emergency department staffing will see an increase, the NYSNA said. Montefiore also agreed to financial penalties for failing to meet agreements across all units. The exact staffing ratios described in the agreement were not immediately available. “With the agreement that we reached, we have very good staffing grids,” Fran Cartwright, chief nursing officer at Mt. Sinai, told NPR. Morning edition. “The language of enforcement offers a real route to binding arbitration.” In a statement released ThursdayMount Sinai called the new agreement “fair and responsible” and similar in scope to what is in place at other New York hospitals. Montefiore said in a similar statement that their representatives “came to the table with a commitment to negotiate in good faith and to address the issues that were priorities for our nursing staff”. WYNC reporter Caroline Lewis told NPR on Monday that there were hundreds of unfilled nursing positions at both hospitals, which ultimately reduced the overall quality of patient care. In recent years, many have left for more lucrative traveling nursing positions. Others have left the profession altogether, exhausted by waves of COVID-19 infections. The shortages, which are not unique to New York, are not expected to ease the way the pandemic is doing. Population aging is another factor: to keep pace, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics Projects that the United States needs to hire and train more than 275,000 more nurses by 2030. Higher pay and better conditions will all be key to reaching that number, Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, president of the American Nurses Association, told NPR. morning edition Wednesday. “We need to look at how we can get more nurses on the faculty and address the faculty shortage,” she said. “And you also have to look at the working environment and encourage nurses to stay nurses and not leave the profession. We want nurses to be nurses for their entire careers.”

