Inflation slows, good news for US consumers and the Fed

Inflation slowed on an annual basis for a sixth consecutive month in December, a relief for households and an encouraging signal for the Federal Reserve and the White House that Americas worst pandemic-induced inflation spurt could be du past.

The consumer price index climbed 6.5% in the year to last month, from 7.1% in November, as prices fell on a monthly basis for the first time in more than two years. The annual inflation rate was the slowest since October 2021, a pullback driven by lower gas price and cheaper plane tickets.

Economists and Fed officials are focusing more intently on a measure called core inflation, which removes food and fuel prices to get a sense of underlying price trends. This measure rose on a monthly basis, but the annual measure slowed to 5.7% in December from 6% previously.

Overall, the data provided the latest evidence that inflation is moderating significantly, providing relief to consumers when trying to buy a used vehicle, take a road trip or shop for new ones. furniture. But price increases are still unusually rapid for a number of goods and services, from food to car maintenance, and the key question now is how quickly and completely inflation will return to pre-pandemic levels in about 2% after a year and a half of rapid increases. .