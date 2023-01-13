Business
Inflation slows, good news for US consumers and the Fed
Inflation slowed on an annual basis for a sixth consecutive month in December, a relief for households and an encouraging signal for the Federal Reserve and the White House that Americas worst pandemic-induced inflation spurt could be du past.
The consumer price index climbed 6.5% in the year to last month, from 7.1% in November, as prices fell on a monthly basis for the first time in more than two years. The annual inflation rate was the slowest since October 2021, a pullback driven by lower gas price and cheaper plane tickets.
Economists and Fed officials are focusing more intently on a measure called core inflation, which removes food and fuel prices to get a sense of underlying price trends. This measure rose on a monthly basis, but the annual measure slowed to 5.7% in December from 6% previously.
Overall, the data provided the latest evidence that inflation is moderating significantly, providing relief to consumers when trying to buy a used vehicle, take a road trip or shop for new ones. furniture. But price increases are still unusually rapid for a number of goods and services, from food to car maintenance, and the key question now is how quickly and completely inflation will return to pre-pandemic levels in about 2% after a year and a half of rapid increases. .
President Biden enthusiastically welcomed the report, pointing to the role his policies, including efforts to lower the cost of gas, have played in helping prices climb more slowly. In remarks from the White House on Thursday, Biden said moderating inflation represents a real break for consumers, a real respite for families and further proof that my economic plan is working.
For the Fed, the report confirms that the slowdown in price gains officials have long awaited is finally materializing. This could help policymakers, who have begun to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, feel comfortable moving even more gradually.
Fed officials adjusted policy at the fastest pace in decades last year in an attempt to combat rapid inflation, but with rates higher and inflation showing early signs of slowing, they moved to a half-point adjustment in December after a series of three-quarter-point rate moves. Now, policymakers have made it clear that they are looking at an even more modest change of a quarter point in February.
The new inflation data likely strengthens the case for this softer path, giving officials more time to see how their policies are impacting the economy and how much more is needed.
I expect us to raise rates a few more times this year, although in my opinion the days of raising them 75 basis points at a time are surely over, said Patrick Harker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. in a speech Thursday. In my view, 25 basis point hikes will be appropriate going forward.
Yet the new report has done little to suggest that the problem of rapid price increases has been fully resolved, which is why central bankers are still expected to push borrowing costs at least slightly higher and leave high for a while to control price increases.
This report really supports a downgrade, said Blerina Uruci, chief U.S. economist in the fixed income division at T. Rowe Price. But I don’t think it changes the overall inflation picture: We were making progress on decelerating inflation, but from a very high level.
Several trends should contribute to slowing the rise in prices this year. More moderate cost changes for goods should help calm headline inflation as supply chains recover. Used cars and trucks, a big driver of inflation in 2021 and early 2022, has become cheaper last month, for example. New cars also fell slightly in price.
Housing costs are also expected to moderate later this year. Rising rents supported inflation in December and may continue to drive up inflation for some time, but this should reverse over time. Rents for newly rented apartments have started to climb much more slowly, according to private data, which will gradually feed into the government’s official measure of inflation.
But there are still lingering risks. Most notably, economic officials are watching closely what happens with the prices of other services, which include things like hotel rooms, tickets to sporting events and health care. They worry that services inflation, which is unusually fast, will push prices up faster than central banks’ target. The Fed is targeting 2% inflation on average, using a different price measure but tied to the consumer price index.
Prices for basic services excluding housing costs, a measure the Fed and economists are watching closely, rose 0.3% in December on a monthly basis. That was up from 0.1% in November, according to calculations by Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights.
What we did is a goods inflation pivot, Harker said during a question-and-answer session after his speech. Inflation for non-safe haven services is still very high.
Many central bankers believe that to get services inflation under control, they need to slow the labor market and dampen wage gains. Otherwise, businesses facing higher labor burdens will likely continue to pass those costs on to consumers.
By far the biggest cost in this sector is labor, Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell said in his last press conference in December. And we see a very, very strong labor market, a market where we haven’t seen much of a downturn, where job growth is very high, where wages are very high.
This is why central bankers have remained resolute, albeit more measured, when it comes to raising interest rates. Higher borrowing costs can discourage consumers from making large purchases, such as cars and homes, while slowing business expansion and ultimately reducing employment and compensation gains.
Investors expect the Fed to raise rates slightly, but not as much as the authorities are predicting. The markets bet that policymakers will announce a quarter-point move at their February 1 meeting, taking the main policy rate to 4.5-4.75%, but investors expect rates to remain below the 5.1% peak that Fed officials predicted.
There is deep skepticism now, said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Economics, who thinks the central bank has done enough at this point to put inflation back on a path back to normal. I’m not sure there are many people in the markets who believe they are going for hike after hike after hike.
A major question is whether inflation will be able to slow without plunging the economy into a painful recession. As price increases moderate, many on Wall Street and some within the central bank have expressed hope that a soft landing, in which inflation moderates without severe economic hardship, might be possible.
I remain what I call a realistic optimist, Susan Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said in an interview on Wednesday. There is a resilience that I continue to see in the economy, and that makes me optimistic that inflation can be brought down without a major slowdown.
