Amazon loses bid to overturn Union win at Staten Island warehouse





A federal labor official on Wednesday rejected Amazon’s attempt to overturn a union victory at a Staten Island warehouse, removing a major roadblock to contract negotiations between the union and the company. The official, regional director of the National Labor Relations Board, found there was no evidence to support Amazon’s allegation of election irregularities and that its objections to the election had to be dismissed. Amazon workers won fairly, Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, said in a statement. Now is the time for Amazon to stop dithering, obey the law, respect its workers, and come to the bargaining table. The ruling was widely expected after a labor board hearing officer recommended in September that the company’s objections be overturned. Amazon, which argued the election was unfair due to improper conduct by the labor board and union, said in a statement it knew the regional manager was unlikely to rule. against the agency.

The company said it intended to appeal the decision to the Washington Labor Board. As we have said from the start, we do not believe this election process was fair, legitimate or representative of the majority of what our team wants, the statement said. In an interview at The New York Times DealBook conference in late November, Andy Jassy, ​​chief executive of Amazon, indicated that the company would not give up on its challenges, calling the fight far from over. It has a real chance of ending up in federal court, Mr. Jassy said. The NLRB regional director found that the evidence presented by Amazon did not establish that the board or the union acted improperly or that it did not show that their actions altered the outcome of the election. For example, Amazon had accused the labor board of failing to monitor the presence of members of the news media near the voting area. But the regional director concluded that the press was gathered peacefully and did not engage in voter harassment and that council officials had no responsibility to order the press not to speak to voters or to leave the property of the employer. Warehouse workers, known as JFK8, voted to join the independent Amazon Labor Union in an election whose results were announced in April. Over 8,000 employees were eligible to participate and the union won by around 10 percentage points.

A few weeks later, the union lost a vote to represent workers at a small Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, LDJ5, and it lost another vote at a warehouse near Albany, NY, in October. Wednesday’s decision came after another unfavorable ruling for Amazon related to JFK8’s business. In mid-November, a federal judge in New York Posted an injunction requiring the company to cease and desist from firing workers for exercising their labor rights. The judge also forced company officials to read his order to warehouse workers. The case that resulted in the federal judges’ injunction dates back to the early days of the pandemic, when an Amazon worker protested safety conditions outside JFK8 and was later fired. The judges’ ruling essentially warned Amazon that it could not fire workers for engaging in protected activities such as protesting safety conditions or union organizing. Amazon officials read the judges’ order to JFK8 workers several times during the first week of December.

