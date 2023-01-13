Business
The January effect: a stock market myth that attracts new investors
In 2005, a stock market study called The January Effect found that small cap stocks tend to outperform in the first month of the year.
Some analysts believe investors offload losing stocks at year-end to offset taxes on gains before buying them back in January.
Others believe it is window dressing, where fund managers will drop stocks by the end of the year to present a more optimistic report to clients.
What is meant by the January effect?
The January effect is not a new phenomenon, it was first observed by investment banker Sidney Wachtel in 1942.
At first glance, the data seems to largely support the theory. From 1890 to 2020, 85 of the 130 years have seen a January uptick in the US stock market.
The figures are apparently even more optimistic across the world, with Japan seeing 74% of its positive start to the year and Australia 78% during this period.
Novice investors jumped on the assumption thinking they had discovered a quick gain to turn their fortunes around. They were wrong.
January Effect is between myth and reality
Over the past decade, the performance of January stocks has slowed significantly. UK stockbroker AJ Bells chief investment officer Russ Mold said any grain of truth in January’s effect lies between myth and reality.
He explained: The January effect was very clear from 1984 to 1989, six juicy, straight wins in January. However, since then the gains have been less pronounced and the regular January has suffered losses five times in the last seven years. The average monthly gain in January is 0.4%, making it only the seventh best month on average.
Head of Strategic Research at Schroders, Duncan Lamontwrote: A fairly accepted rule in life is that if something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
An equally important rule of investing is that unless you can find a fundamental reason why something happened, there is no reason to expect it to continue to happen. produce in the future.
He added that the long-term data on the January effect is misleading, explaining: If we break things down decade by decade, it becomes clear that these results are largely due to performance from several decades in the past.
The January effect can be dangerous for untrained traders
With legions of new people signing up for trading apps every year, it’s getting easier and easier for the untrained trader to get into hot water.
Business of Apps reported that in 2021, 137 million people used trading apps, up 49% from the previous year.
Equity trading platforms generated $22.8 billion in revenue the previous year, compared to $10.9 billion the previous year.
Educating users to help them avoid pitfalls like the January Effect is a focus of many sites, including Freetrade, which launched in 2016.
GemmaBoothroyd is an investment editor for the app, saying the focus is on educating users, from investment guides to questions and answers and how much money to invest.
She cautioned against short-sighted views, whether in January or throughout the year: We hear of similar ideas that May or June trading would be better due to the archaic idea that bankers take a vacation. People think that certain months are going to be better based on preconceived ideas.
What’s the best way to approach investing as a beginner?
A much healthier mindset than thinking month after month or day after day is to think year after year, Boothroyd said. Our investors look at the long term five years and more.
It’s not about punts and bets, it’s about stepping back and seeing the big picture.
Boothroyd added that initial data for the start of 2023 from Freetrades’ 700,000 users suggests that education around fair weather trends is working: although it’s too early to draw conclusions, we are seeing an increase in popularity of EFTs. This might suggest that contrary to claims of January effects, our investors are not looking for the short term.
Instead, they opt for a more diversified approach, prioritizing a balanced portfolio over instant gains.
|
