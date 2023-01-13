Business
Dow Takes Advantage of Inflation to End Higher By Investing.com
By Yasin Ebrahim
Investing.com — The Dow Jones closed higher on Thursday, buoyed by data showing inflation fell for the first time since May 2020, bolstering bets that the Federal Reserve will move to smaller hikes during its meeting next month.
fell 0.1% in December, slightly faster than economists expected any change. The fall in consumer prices in December was the first since May 2020 and brought the year-on-year in December to 6.5% from 7.1% in November.
, which excludes food and energy price volatility, rose 0.3%, as expected. Basic services, excluding housing, a key indicator of inflation watched closely by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, reached 0.26%, significantly below the average rate of 0.5% this year, said Morgan Stanley.
The report paves the way for a further reduction in the pace of rate hikes at the upcoming FOMC in February, Morgan Stanley said, predicting the Fed would make only one final 25 basis point rate hike before a pause. and a possible first rate cut in December.
About 92% of traders expect the Fed to hike rates 0.25% in February, according to the CME Fedwatch Tool.
Fed officials including Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker backed a move for a smaller 0.25% hike next month, while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard , said he preferred the Fed to move and hold rates above 5% as soon as possible.
Treasury yields came under pressure as bets for a faster Fed pause gained momentum, with Treasury yields falling below 3.5%.
The technology, led by Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:), added to recent gains as Treasury yields fell.
Energy was the biggest gainer, catching a bid on the upside amid a weaker dollar and continued optimism over demand from China’s reopening.
Hess Corporation (NYSE:), APA Corporation (NASDAQ:) and EQT Corporation (NYSE:) were among the biggest gainers in the sector.
American Airlines (NASDAQ:), meanwhile, rose more than 9% after the airline lifted its fourth-quarter revenue and profit forecast on higher fares and pent-up travel demand.
Walt disney Company (NYSE:) gained nearly 4% as activist activity at the entertainment company looks set to heat up as activist investor Nelson Peltz braces for a proxy battle to win a seat to the board of directors after the rejection of his request.
Peltzs Trian Partners, which has a stake of just over 0.5% in Disney, is pushing for changes at the entertainment company, including better governance, cost cuts and a decision to restore the dividend by 2025.
Bank stocks are expected to dominate investors’ attention on the earnings front on Friday. Bank of America (NYSE:), Citigroup (NYSE:), JPMorgan (NYSE:) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:) will release its quarterly results before markets open on Friday.
have risen around 5% since the start of the year, but continue to suffer losses of around 27% over the past year and should continue to disappoint investors, as demand for loans, in particular from mortgages and car loans, suffered somewhat from the rise in interest rates.
“The banks disappointed and I really expect that to continue at least through this quarter,” Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, told Investing.com’s Yasin Ebrahim on Thursday. “People may have made the mistake of thinking that just because interest rates go up will create a more favorable environment for banks.”
“On the one hand, net interest margin will be supportive, but I think people have overlooked or at least don’t pay as much attention to other bank exposures…and loan loss provisions that need to increase to as defaults begin to come back into the market,” Rhind added. “That’s happening in the weaker areas, including the auto and mortgage market.
