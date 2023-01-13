Business
Marin students win mock scholarship competition
A five-person team from Terra Linda High School in San Rafael won first place in a student stock investment competition.
Seniors Nicole Gutierrez, Bob Huang, Daniella Reyes, Anthony Spinozzi and Aidan Sumner made $78,000 in 10-week earnings last semester, making imaginary trades in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and other investments each week starting with a fictitious amount of $100,000 in cash provided through an online application called Stock Market Game.
That was enough to beat about 4,500 other teams statewide, said Randall Baker, the students’ economics professor. Baker said Terra Linda teams competed in the game for 13 years without a title.
“The fact that our team of TL students took first place in such a competitive simulation is real cause for celebration, it’s so hard to do,” said Jim Hogeboom, Superintendent of Schools for the City of San Rafael. . “Many of these students decided to pursue a career in business to strengthen their interest in economics, and we are very proud of them and of the teacher, Randy Baker.”
The game, which tracks each team’s portfolio, trades and simulated earnings online, is provided by a foundation operated by the Securities Industry/Financial Market Association, or SIFMA.
“These guys were looking at every other high school in the state to see how far they had to go to get No. 1,” Baker said. “They didn’t see the wallets, they just saw the total amount.”
During each weekly class, Baker said, he asked the team to do a trade. It provided them with links to reports and other research to help them make their decisions.
Team members said the keys to their victory were timing, watching the market daily, reading global news and doing thorough research. In addition to keeping tabs on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, students also read annual, semi-annual, and quarterly earnings reports from various companies.
“At first we were long on oil stocks,” said 17-year-old Spinozzi. “We went first with $129,000, then I got sick, and we didn’t sell in time, and it went down.”
When Spinozzi returned to the classroom, the other schools were down to $160,000 and Terra Linda was down to just $115,000 from the original $100,000. However, the team was able to raise $60,000 over the next week and a half, Spinozzi said.
Gutierrez, 17, said she enjoyed the experience and would like to continue investing. She and Huang said teamwork was key.
“The most fun thing was working in a group and seeing which stocks to invest in,” said 18-year-old Huang.
Sumner, 17, said he learned the most by researching, especially how to use company earnings reports to make investment decisions.
“We were looking at undervalued stocks that we think could go up,” he said. “We reviewed their quarterly reports.”
Spinozzi said he planned to pursue a career in finance.
“I want to do private equity or investment banking,” he said. “These are very lucrative careers.
In addition to investment advice, Baker said he also taught the course about personal finance. This included strategies for budgeting, managing a checking account, and being disciplined with credit cards. He also taught the class on supply and demand.
“It’s real-world knowledge they’ll need when they leave high school,” Baker said.
According to the SIFMA Foundation, the stock market game is designed to help students learn first-hand the value of long-term investing while strengthening their knowledge of math, economics, and personal finance. The game has been around since 1977.
It is an honor to partner with local schools to provide resources that equip young people in our communities with the critical skills they need to succeed in their careers and family life,” said Melanie Mortimer, President of the SIFMA Foundation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.marinij.com/2023/01/12/marin-students-win-simulated-stock-market-competition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration[email protected]
Recent Posts
- Marin students win mock scholarship competition
- Cervical cancer prevention attracts attention to raise awareness
- Rising Chinese demand is a reform opportunity for Xi – Reuters
- Ukraine backs Türkiyes humanitarian corridor proposal: lawmaker
- Ragini Dwivedi to make Bollywood debut at Walker House with Parambrata Chatterjee
- Google Search Now Supports BankRate; More Brands Use AI To Create Content
- Texas Gov. Abbott has hit back at critics for calling the migrant crisis an “invasion.”
- China Covid: Epidemiologists warn of surge in infections in rural areas over Lunar New Year
- Nomura predicts 15% drop in UK house prices
- The Glenwood Springs hockey family is big on growing the girls game in the valley
- World’s longest river cruise to Tent City, which Pm Modi will announce tomorrow
- South Korean police seek manslaughter charges over deadly crowd surgeExBulletin