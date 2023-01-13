Marin students win mock scholarship competition

A five-person team from Terra Linda High School in San Rafael won first place in a student stock investment competition.

Seniors Nicole Gutierrez, Bob Huang, Daniella Reyes, Anthony Spinozzi and Aidan Sumner made $78,000 in 10-week earnings last semester, making imaginary trades in stocks, bonds, mutual funds and other investments each week starting with a fictitious amount of $100,000 in cash provided through an online application called Stock Market Game.

That was enough to beat about 4,500 other teams statewide, said Randall Baker, the students’ economics professor. Baker said Terra Linda teams competed in the game for 13 years without a title.

“The fact that our team of TL students took first place in such a competitive simulation is real cause for celebration, it’s so hard to do,” said Jim Hogeboom, Superintendent of Schools for the City of San Rafael. . “Many of these students decided to pursue a career in business to strengthen their interest in economics, and we are very proud of them and of the teacher, Randy Baker.”

The game, which tracks each team’s portfolio, trades and simulated earnings online, is provided by a foundation operated by the Securities Industry/Financial Market Association, or SIFMA.

“These guys were looking at every other high school in the state to see how far they had to go to get No. 1,” Baker said. “They didn’t see the wallets, they just saw the total amount.”

During each weekly class, Baker said, he asked the team to do a trade. It provided them with links to reports and other research to help them make their decisions.

Team members said the keys to their victory were timing, watching the market daily, reading global news and doing thorough research. In addition to keeping tabs on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, students also read annual, semi-annual, and quarterly earnings reports from various companies.

“At first we were long on oil stocks,” said 17-year-old Spinozzi. “We went first with $129,000, then I got sick, and we didn’t sell in time, and it went down.”

When Spinozzi returned to the classroom, the other schools were down to $160,000 and Terra Linda was down to just $115,000 from the original $100,000. However, the team was able to raise $60,000 over the next week and a half, Spinozzi said.

Gutierrez, 17, said she enjoyed the experience and would like to continue investing. She and Huang said teamwork was key.

“The most fun thing was working in a group and seeing which stocks to invest in,” said 18-year-old Huang.

Sumner, 17, said he learned the most by researching, especially how to use company earnings reports to make investment decisions.

“We were looking at undervalued stocks that we think could go up,” he said. “We reviewed their quarterly reports.”

Spinozzi said he planned to pursue a career in finance.

“I want to do private equity or investment banking,” he said. “These are very lucrative careers.

In addition to investment advice, Baker said he also taught the course about personal finance. This included strategies for budgeting, managing a checking account, and being disciplined with credit cards. He also taught the class on supply and demand.

“It’s real-world knowledge they’ll need when they leave high school,” Baker said.

According to the SIFMA Foundation, the stock market game is designed to help students learn first-hand the value of long-term investing while strengthening their knowledge of math, economics, and personal finance. The game has been around since 1977.

It is an honor to partner with local schools to provide resources that equip young people in our communities with the critical skills they need to succeed in their careers and family life,” said Melanie Mortimer, President of the SIFMA Foundation.