Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Thursday 12 January
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, January 5, 2023.
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. It’s CPI Day
Thursday morning’s Consumer Price Index report provided the latest indication of the success of the Federal Reserve’s war on inflation. But, as CNBC’s Patti Domm points out, even though the December CPI fell month-over-month, as expected, that doesn’t mean the Fed is going to ease its rate-hike plan since inflation in year on year is still well above the 2% target of decision makers. The markets, meanwhile, are coming off a positive Wednesday. The Nasdaq is on a four-day winning streak. Read live market updates here.
2. Disney Proxy Fight
Add “proxy fight” to Bob Iger’s already staggering to-do list. After the Wednesday bell, disney announced that its new chairman would be Mark Parker, a longtime board member and executive chairman of Nike. But that was not all. The entertainment giant preempted an announcement from Trian Fund Management from activist investor Nelson Peltz, saying it had rejected Peltz’s bid to join the board. Trian bought about $800 million worth of Disney stock about two months ago. On Wednesday, Peltz said Disney had “lost its way” and wanted Disney to become more profitable. Notably, however, Trian said he was not looking to replace Iger, despite Peltz’s reported skepticism about the executive returning to Disney. “Trian’s goal is to create long-term, sustainable value at Disney by working WITH Bob Iger and the Disney Board of Directors,” the company said.
3. “Nonsense”
A “Store Closing” banner on a Bed Bath & Beyond store in Farmingdale, New York on Friday, January 6, 2023.
Johnny Milan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Safe, Bed bath and beyond is probably on the verge of bankruptcy, AMC Entertainment is struggling with massive debt and an environment that favors streaming over cinemas, and GameStop is, well, GameStop. But that didn’t stop their shares from erupting in what looked like a final stock market rally on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, whose market cap was below $150 million earlier this week, jumped the most by 68%. As of Thursday morning, its market value stands at more than $307 million, even as the business rapidly burns through cash, runs out of goods to sell and loses customers. “We don’t like the strength of absurd stocks like AMC, CVNA, GME, BBBY, PRTY, etc.,” said Adam Crisafulli, founder of market analysis firm Vital Knowledge. “It just means people are chasing blindly.”
4. Flight delays drop after FAA failure
Passengers walk past a flight status sign in Terminal C at Orlando International Airport that shows numerous delays, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, after the FAA grounded all U.S. flights earlier in the day .
Joe Burbank | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
Flight began to return to normal on Thursday in the United States, a day after a Federal Aviation Administration system outage delayed more than 10,000 flights. Thursday morning, more than 400 flights had been delayed. The FAA said the failure was the result of a “corrupt database file” which officials resolved by restarting the system. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said they plan to investigate the matter, as does the FAA. “When there’s a problem with a government system, we’re going to own it, we’re going to find it and we’re going to fix it,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The Biden administration said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.
5. Starbucks is tightening its return-to-office policy
Former Starbucks Chairman and CEO and 2020 United States Presidential candidate Howard Schultz visits Fox & Friends at Fox News Channel Studios on April 2, 2019 in New York City.
Steve Ferman | Getty Images
Company workers at Starbucks will soon be required to return to their offices at least three days a week, CEO Howard Schultz told employees in a memo. Office workers were required to come in once or twice a week, but data from the swpe badge showed that employees were not complying with this request, according to Schultz. The coffee chain is the latest major company to issue a stricter return-to-office policy. Earlier this week, for example, Disney’s Bob Iger told workers they should return to the office at least four days a week.
CNBC’s Patti Domm, Yun Li, Sarah Whitten, Leslie Josephs and Amelia Lucas contributed to this report.
