I’ve watched market rumors swirl around the NYSE trading floor for a decade. Now they’re moving at lightning speed
Rumors are embedded in the culture of Wall Street and global markets. The very name of The Wall Street JournalThe notable daily column Heard on the Street (one of my favorites) illustrates the importance of what is whispered in the halls of power.
I have served on the New York Stock Exchange’s management and board committees for nearly a decade. Back then, if you stood in the press gallery overlooking the main trading floor and watched someone offer spicy gossip at one end of the trading floor, you could almost see him pass from one person to person across this huge room.
Some rumors are credible. Some are obvious nonsense. Others fall somewhere in between. Countless turn out to be true over time or are self-fulfilling. Many disappear, but in today’s digital world, they never really disappear. This chatter is transmitted instantly via phone, private email, social media and instant messaging platforms.
Regulators have tried to curb the use of unauthorized instant messaging platforms for businesses, hitting the financial sector in recent months with substantial penalties for their misuse. Yet they are part of life and show no signs of disappearing.
Rumors are carried by enemies, spread by fools and accepted by idiots. It does not matter
What’s at stake between the best and worst response to a rumor can be a crash in stock price, a drop in sales, continued damage to reputation, an inability to attract and retain talented people, as well as changes in company management.
Today’s social media headlines and comments show the damage that can be done by individuals or groups with ambitious political or business agendas and savvy actors to gauge what kinds of claims will destabilize businesses the most. .
Rumors and speculation have become timely tactical tools to drive organizational change. Worse still, speculation is often sparked within an organization or its immediate market and where there is smoke there is usually potential conflagration.
Rumors spread without a discernable source or basis are easier to dispel. If it’s obviously false, a company can dismiss the rumor and kill it quickly.
However, if later information lends any credibility, these rumors lead to speculation.
The only thing we know about the future is that it will be different -Peter Drucker
Leapfrogging advances in communications and technology have converged over the past decade to make rumors and speculation an immediate threat to business.
Within minutes of an incident, more than one come forward offering immediate and sometimes uninformed opinions on the story. Today, just about anyone can be considered an expert or an expert commentator.
Fierce media competition generates stories, sometimes with little editorial control. Commentary and gossip, once the exclusive purview of showbiz coverage, are now a staple of business and financial news.
Gone is the boredom, investing turns into one-day cable trade shows and incessant headlines. As they spread across the internet, opinions go from rumors and speculation to databases in minutes.
The excesses of the C-Suite, from embedded corruption to political grandstanding, have added fuel to the fire.
Management is also constrained by Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) Rule 10b-5, which requires executives to tell the truth. It is illegal for any person to defraud or mislead investors, including by misrepresenting material information, in connection with the sale or purchase of securities.
Great things are made by a series of small things put togetherVincent Van Gogh
In the current climate, management is guilty until proven guilty.
Companies that understand the power of perception and maintain their credibility and the loyalty of their constituents adhere to a handful of fundamental principles in normal and crisis times.
No comment comment or we do not comment on rumors and speculation is not always an option. It may be easy to say and sound comfortable for lawyers, but the markets aren’t buying it anymore. In most cases, these comments will not stop ongoing comments.
Respond with facts. Facts drive out fiction. Present good reasons why the rumor or speculation is not accurate. It can be difficult for executives and lawyers to agree and use facts, but this approach is effective and eternal in this digital environment.
Speak in simple English. Industry jargon and legal jargon significantly damage credibility. Express empathy and be understanding, don’t be arrogant or try to be obstructive because you don’t like the question. This will only add to the speculation.
Communicate consistently and earn a reputation for doing so with market players and the media. Rumors and speculation love information voids. Gather, verify and share information with investors and other stakeholders. Don’t wait until you have legal requirements to make an announcement, you will have many other questions to answer.
Stay alert. Speculation has a long lifespan. It manifests beyond investors’ memory in databases and social media. Even after constituencies move on to the next story, the narrative can be picked up and the issue reignited by a troll at some point.
Establish a process and procedures to quickly get information from the ground floor to the C-suite. outside the organization.
Black Swan Events Are Predictable
Rumors and speculations are not orphans, they start from a simmering tension somewhere, then someone pulls the trigger.
Faced with these critical moments, the preservation of a company’s reputation depends on leadership. Grace and transparency under pressure are needed to match the depth, breadth, scale and speed of today’s online world and markets.
Unprepared leaders will suffer more than 15 minutes of shame. If you don’t control how you are perceived, the markets and the media will do it for you.
Richard Torrenzano is the Managing Director of The Torrenzano Group, which helps organizations control how they are perceived. For nearly a decade, he was a member of the management (policy) and executive (operations) committees of the New York Stock Exchange. Richard is a sought after expert and leading commentator on financial markets, brands, crisis, media and reputation.
The opinions expressed in Fortune.com comments are solely the opinions of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs ofFortune.
