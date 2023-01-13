The stock market setup ahead of the crucial CPI report on Thursday morning

Investment sentiment in 2023 has been terrible. So what has happened so far in 2023? The stock market has recovered. The S&P 500 is up 3.4%, but a lot of things are flying. Last year’s worst performers (Seedlings, ARK Innovation, Retail, Real Estate) all outperformed. Sector Leaders: 2023 ARK Innovation (ARKK) up 11.3% Semiconductors (SMH) up 9.2% Retail (XRT) up 8.2% Real Estate (REIT) up 8.2% 6.4% Global equities are doing better than US and European equities are at the highest levels since April last year and just 8% off new highs. China is one of the best performing markets in the world. Bespoke Investment Group noted that in the first seven trading days of 2023, 175 stocks in the Russell 1000 rose 10% or more. That’s more than 10% or more in 2022 on a total return basis. Foreign markets in 2023 China (MCHI) up 12.4% Europe (STOXX 600) up 5.3% The bread trade: it never goes away This is called the bread trade. It is the trade or trend that will cause the greatest distress to the greatest number of investors. In 2023, the pain trade was that the market would rally. Indeed, it is. Stocks are rallying on bets that inflation (especially wage inflation) is moderating and job growth will slow but not collapse. It’s a soft landing. Thursday’s CPI at 8:30 a.m. ET should confirm that inflation is slowing. After peaking in June 2022 at 7.1% year-on-year, December’s CPI is expected to hit 6.6%, according to the Dow Jones consensus estimate. Month-to-month inflation is expected to be flat, with no growth in inflation. This is good news for bulls. Here’s the bad news: so many price moves have happened in such a short time that an online report may not move the market at all. “An online report is not enough, online has already been sold,” Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, told me. Jim Besaw, chief investment officer at investment adviser GenTrust, agrees. “In my mind, there [CPI] should be below consensus for the market to recover,” he told me. OK, inflation is down, but the Fed still won’t change course Longer term, bears insist that none of the immediate data will change federal policy Many FOMC officials have insisted that the Fed would keep interest rates in the 5% or higher range for all of 2023 and, some say, into 2024. “It would take a real regime shift in the environment to significantly alter the FOMC price,” Jones Trading’s Mike O’Rourke said in a note to clients. “It would take months, even quarters of[inflation moving down]tendency to shift the policy needle to the FOMC.” Besaw agrees. His research indicates that it takes 6 to 12 months for increased fed funds to have an impact on the components of inflation. “If you compare the increase in federal funds from April 2022, we are just beginning to see a period where we should see an impact,” he told me. He particularly monitors rental costs: “For inflation to go down, rents have to go down, and if they don’t go down the Fed will be worried.” “If you believe the story, it’s going to take time to return to two or two and a half percent [the Fed’s target for inflation]but the markets have already started pricing this in…but this idea that inflation will automatically keep going down because it’s been down over the last two months, I think it’s quite dangerous to extrapolate. On the other hand, if rents fall steadily, a soft landing becomes more likely, but “historically it hasn’t happened that easily.”