Business
Samsung Asset Management to List Bitcoin ETF on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Samsung Asset Management received approval to list its Bitcoin (BTC) Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by January 13, according to local media.
On October 31, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced plans to allow ETF providers to list futures contracts for retail investors to gain exposure to crypto assets.
As a result, Samsung Asset Management has filed an application to offer its Bitcoin Futures ETF for trading.
The Samsung Bitcoin Active ETF (under the symbol FA SAMSUNG BTC) will open for trading on January 13 via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The Samsung ETF will invest in Bitcoin futures products listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The futures contract will include CME Bitcoin futures and CME micro-Bitcoin futures.
As a result, retail investors will be able to allocate small sums to Bitcoin ETFs, given that contract units and margins are low.
Samsung Asset Management Park Seong-jin said:
“The Samsung Bitcoin ETF will be a new option for investors which is a new option for investors who are interested in bitcoin as a competitive commodity.
Meanwhile, Samsung Asset Management previously listed its global blockchain industry ETF and its Asia Pacific Metaverse ETF for trading on the Hong Kong stock market.
Asia Bitcoin Futures ETFs
About a month ago, CSOP Asset Management became the first company to list its Bitcoin Futures ETF for trading on the Hong Kong stock market.
According to a performance report released by CSOP on January 11, its Bitcoin Futures ETF recorded around $12 million in global trading volume. Its daily trading volume was around $630,000.
Hong Kong-based Huasheng Securities has reportedly subscribed to the first set of CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETFs.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
