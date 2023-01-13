bne IntelliNews – Uzbekistan struggles with gloom as stock market fails to start

Long-awaited developments that should benefit the Uzbek stock market did not materialize in 2022, Kursiv reported.

One example, he said, was the highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Uzbek’s only major automaker UzAuto Motors. It was rescheduled to a date within a month after the company failed to secure a sufficient number of share subscription requests by the December 28 deadline.

UzAuto’s IPO was to pave the way for a massive privatization drive, according to government plans. A government decree in August named more than two dozen companies to be listed on the stock exchange. Steel producer Uzmetkombinat, an Uzbek blue chip, was in the queue for some of the country’s largest state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that were ready to place shares after UzAuto.

To make UzAuto shares more attractive to investors, the automaker even organized compliance with international halal requirements. Initial plans called for the placement of up to 5% of the company’s stock to raise up to $90 million. But after the underwriter’s assessment of demand, it became clear that the market would only be able to absorb up to 1%. At advertised prices, the IPO volume would have been only $17.3-19.5 million.

The plan was to close the book of applications for UzAuto shares on December 22, with the IPO to take place on December 23. But these plans did not materialize and the deadline for accepting applications for shares was postponed first to December 28, and then to February 15.

Behruzbek Ochilov, head of investment banking at underwriter Freedom Broker, told Kursiv: “The IPO fell at the end of 2022. It was just the time when international banks and investment funds were leaving for a long weekend. And it turned out to be impossible. to cover the entire supply volume only at the expense of local investors. The market is still young. It will take time for its full development.

After the announcement of the postponement of the IPO, some investors withdrew their requests to buy UzAuto shares. As of December 28, nearly 1,200 share requests had been processed. It turned out that investors were only willing to buy 8.65%, or 233,500 shares, of the proposed IPO volume. A total of 2.7 million shares were offered for sale. As of January 10, the number of requests had fallen to 1,160, with a purchase volume of 176,170 shares (6.52% of the total available).

The head of the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange, Georgy Paresishvili, said that the unfinished IPO of UzAuto was, on the one hand, caused by unfavorable market conditions, while, on the other hand, it was explained by the fact that the investment infrastructure in the country was not yet quite ready to accept foreign investors.

“Foreigners have the opportunity to buy shares, but not everyone trusts the local infrastructure, so they prefer to store securities in international depositories, for example at Clearstream. Last year, we have already started to actively work for such institutions to work in Uzbekistan, but it takes time to comply with all the procedures. We will not have time to complete the IPO of UzAuto. Unfortunately, this is a long process. Therefore, the company will not be able to rely on global financial investors,” Paresishvili said.

There are still reasons for optimism, he added. The number of transactions and the volume of transactions are increasing. This allows us to hope for the completion of not only this IPO, but also other investments planned for 2023.

Bahodir Atakhanov, chairman of the National Association of Investment Institutions, was more pessimistic. He said he thought 2023 would be a tough year for the stock market. Many factors play a role. One of the main ones is the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Practice shows that investors leave emerging markets during crises. Therefore, last year they were reluctant to come to our country, as well as to other similar markets, Atakhanov said. They went in different directions.

In 2022, 80,700 transactions involving securities worth 4.8 trillion Uzbek soms (UZS) ($424.7 million) took place on the stock exchange. The number of buy and sell transactions increased by 12%, while the volume almost quadrupled.

Atakhanov noted that the experience of UzAuto’s IPO showed that the stock market in Uzbekistan is not deep enough. He hinted that 2023 would be difficult. It was necessary to attract resources from Uzbek citizens, but the achievement of this goal was hampered by a number of factors. “I would mention five points that hinder the development of the stock market. The first factor is the lack of confidence of the population and businesses in the correctness of the social and economic reforms carried out in the country, since the approaches change very often. It seems that the authorities do not have a long-term strategy and vision, therefore, the planned medium-term plans are not completed and public funds are used irrationally.

It must also be admitted that the formation of a skeptical mood has been strongly influenced by the global blockages due to the covid epidemic, an unpredictable dangerous neighbor Afghanistan, and now the global crisis caused by the armed conflict in Europe from the East with the participation of Russia, a strategic partner of Uzbekistan, in the leading role,” Atakhanov said.

Another important factor, according to Atakhanov, was the state policy on preferential business loans. “This inevitably leads to an imbalance between sectors of the financial market, the competitive environment is disrupted. Some economic entities receive benefits in the form of state support, and it becomes unprofitable for their potential and existing competitors to attract the necessary resources through the scholarship,” he concluded.