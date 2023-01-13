5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday January 13





diego_cervo | Getty Images Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. Will luck hold on Friday the 13th? Inventories are on a roll. The Dow Jones and S&P surged on Thursday, after December’s consumer price index showed inflation had slowed, as expected. The Nasdaq recorded its first five-game winning streak since July. But it’s time again for companies to release their quarterly results, and for the superstitious among us, Friday the 13th isn’t the best day to kick off the season. Big banks and Delta are first (more on those below) as investors dig into the numbers. Read live market updates here. 2. Big banks are starting to report JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon arrives for the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled Annual Oversight of the Nations Largest Banks, at the Hart Building Thursday, September 22, 2022. tom williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images JPMorgan Chase , Wells Fargo and Bank of America all reported profits on Friday morning, as investors turn to Wall Street for evidence of the economy’s health and insight into where things are headed. BofA and JPMorgan both beat the street as higher rates helped bolster interest income. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said on Friday that the US economy “remains strong” but warned of potential turbulence stemming from Russia’s war in Ukraine and still-high inflation. Citigroup should report around 8 a.m. ET. 3. Delta income is coming Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images Delta results easily beat estimates on Friday as the airline weathered higher costs to end 2022 on a high. The company’s adjusted earnings per share were $1.48, while its revenue was $13.44 billion, an increase from the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019. Analysts Wall Street investors were expecting $1.33 in earnings per share and $12.23 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. . However, its profit forecast for the current quarter has been a little soft. The company said it expected a range of 15 cents to 40 cents per share, while analysts expected 55 cents per share. Delta’s revenue came a day after the competitor American airlines raised its outlook for the fourth quarter. 4. Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe The new Model Y electric vehicles are picked up by a truck from the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin-Brandenburg by American electric car manufacturer Tesla. Tesla says it currently employs more than 7,000 people at its Grnheide factory. Patrick Pleul | Image Alliance | Getty Images You’re here cut prices for some of its vehicles in the United States and Europe after wrapping up a fourth quarter that saw deliveries fall below expectations. Tesla has long been the top dog in electric vehicles, but its competition continues to grow. Interest rates also rose last year, making financing new cars more expensive for consumers. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also widely seen as having damaged the company’s brand due to his chaotic, controversial and high-profile takeover of Twitter. Tesla shares are roughly flat so far in January after falling more than 60% in 2022. 5. Tim Cook takes a pay cut The world’s largest iPhone factory, located in China and run by Foxconn, faced disruptions in 2022. That is expected to impact Apple’s December quarter results. Meanwhile, analysts have questioned Chinese consumer demand for the iPhone 14. Nic Coury | Bloomberg | Getty Images Tim Cook asked for a pay cut, and that’s what he got. The Apple The CEO requested the demotion after a board vote on his salary package and after a bad year for the company on the stock market. But 2022 hasn’t been kind to much of the tech world either, and the board said it still has faith in Cook. So what does Cook’s pay cut look like? Last year, he earned a total of $83 million in stock, $12 million in incentives and $3 million in salary. This year, he is expected to earn $49 million in total compensation. CNBC’s Samantha Subin, Hugh Son, Jesse Pound, Lora Kolodny, Leslie Josephs and Kif Leswing contributed to this report. Track market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/13/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-friday-january-13.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos