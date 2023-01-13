Will the stock market crash in 2023? This fund manager says yes

We didn’t know him until recently either.

However, he seems to have done enough in 2022 to earn worldwide recognition, at least in the realm of finance.

It turns out that Mr. Berger, who is a hedge fund manager, was on a roll last year.

At a time when Western stock markets were crashing and investors were clinging to straws, Neal Berger and his clients laughed all the way to the bank.

If reports are to be believed, Berger’s macro fund, known as the Contrarian Macro Fund, has generated an incredible return of 163% in 2022.

Yes, you read that right. Even though other fund managers and hedge funds considered themselves rockstars simply by breaking even, Neal Berger went ahead and multiplied his clients’ money nearly 3x.

Given this performance, wouldn’t it be great to get inside the man’s head and understand exactly how he managed to achieve this feat? It will be even better if we can come up with ideas on how to handle a difficult 2023.

Well, I scoured the internet and found answers to both questions, how he achieved his achievement and what he thinks about the year ahead.

Let’s answer the first question.

According to Berger, his only reason for launching the contrarian macro fund was that he anticipated a paradigm shift in the way the U.S. central bank works.

Here it is…

The reason I started the fund was because central bank flows were going to change 180 degrees. This key difference would be a headwind on all asset prices,” he told Bloomberg. “You had to believe that the prices we saw were, to use the academic term, wackadoodle.

To put it simply, Berger was convinced that with so much liquidity injected into the system, whether from the Upcoming IPOs or money flowing out of cryptos, it was only a matter of time before inflation kicked in. And when it did, central banks were forced to intervene in the form of higher interest rates.

This is the 180 degree turn that Berger was talking about. Instead of being a provider of abundant liquidity, the central bank had to change roles and now had to mop it all up.

So, with the rising cost of funds and the depletion of liquidity, the financial markets are going through a tough time. This allowed Berger to reap the benefits as he positioned himself to take advantage of the drop.

To be honest, most of us knew what the Fed and other central banks were doing was unsustainable and sooner or later the chickens of that money printing will come home to roost.

However, Berger has to be thanked for putting his money where he thought and now reaping the benefits.

Now let’s get to the most important question. What is Neal Berger’s outlook for 2023 and beyond? Has it turned bullish now or is it still bearish and does it sense that there is a lot more pain ahead?

Well, he sees more pain coming and sadly, a lot.

According to Business Insider, he plans to maintain his short positions for years and the predicted difficulties in the stock market will only become evident when the markets go sideways for months.

“Overview, everything falls apart”, Berger’s parting words.

Well, I’m with you if you think Berger’s outlook applies to US markets and India won’t be hit as badly. After all, our fiscal and monetary health seems to be in much better shape.

However, we are truly a cog in the wheel of this engine of global growth. So while we may not be as badly affected as western economies, there will definitely be an impact on the Indian economy as well.

In this context, what then should your portfolio strategy be for 2023 and beyond? Which stocks should we consider buying and which stocks should we avoid?

In order to get a satisfactory answer to these questions, you may need to think a little differently.

Berger’s goal was to take advantage of the fall he saw coming from afar. However, as retail investors, we may not have the resources or even the need to profit from a crash.

I think the easiest and best path for us is to earn juicy returns during the good times and just try to survive the bad times.

If we survive the bad times with minimal damage, we put ourselves in a good position to take advantage of the good times and the multibagger stocks they give rise to.

I believe the legendary Peter Bernstein said something along these lines. “Survival is the only path to wealth,” is one of his most famous quotes.

So, in the spirit of survival, here are the things one should do.

Rather than having a 100% equity portfolio, it makes sense to have at least 25% invested in bonds or fixed deposits at all times. You can take this up to a maximum of 75% if you think the markets have gone over the fundamentals. At present, it would be a good idea to keep this ratio at 50:50.

In terms of stocks, avoid getting into good quality but very expensive stocks and also avoid low quality stocks, no matter how attractive their valuations are. Both are candidates for steep declines in the event of a market crash.

And finally, invest in stocks with strong balance sheets and a long history of profitability. These two factors allow businesses to survive tough times, even when weaker competitors around them fall by the wayside.

So that’s it. Always keep these factors in mind and I believe you can survive even the worst stock market crashes.

While this won’t get you 163% returns like Neal Berger when the market crashes, it could set you up for some nice juicy returns, when the going gets better. And I don’t think that’s a bad idea at all.

Good investment!

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. This is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from equitymaster.com

