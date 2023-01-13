Business
MCF Energy announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
VANCOUVER, BC, January 13, 2023 /CNW/ – MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF) (“MCF Energy“or the”Company“) is pleased to announce the listing of its ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“ESF“) under the symbol “DC6” (ISIN: CA55401M1005 | WKN: A3D3E7). The Company’s shares are now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE.
“The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s leading stock exchanges and germany the most active. This listing is a natural fit for MCF Energy given our focus on large-scale natural gas exploration for Europe energy security,” commented James HillCEO and Director of the Company.
As part of its listing in Germany, MCF Energy has retained MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. (“MMG“) to raise awareness of the company’s business in German-speaking markets. MMG has been retained for a term of six months with an option to extend and will receive a monthly fee of fifteen percent of the company’s pre-approved advertising spend. In addition, the Company has retained Spotlight Media Corp. (“Projector“) for a period of six months at the fixed rate of three thousand american dollars per month plus reimbursement of pre-approved expenses. The services to be provided by MMG and Spotlight are expected to include investor relations activities in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.
For company updates, please join our mailing list at www.MCFEnergy.com and follow us on www.Twitter.com/MCFEnergy. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sedar.com under the profile of the Company.
About MCF Energy
MCF Energy believes that the answer to Europe energy security is just below the surface. The Company’s objective is to find new discoveries of natural gas in Europe and create wealth for its stakeholders. MCF Energy has obtained interests in two major natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany and evaluates additional opportunities. The company’s leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper and safer natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources.
Warnings:
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE RELEVANCE OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Forward-looking information
Except for statements of historical fact, this press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. . The information in this press release regarding the completion of the proposed transaction and financing described herein, and other forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding the parties’ intentions, plans and future actions. to the transactions described herein and the terms of such transaction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s inability to complete the proposed transactions.
The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company’s ability to complete the transaction and the planned activities. The Company has also assumed that no material event would occur outside of the normal course of business for the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such information due to the inherent uncertainty of such information. -this.
Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future or other events or results.
SOURCE MCF Energy Ltd.
For further information: MCF Energy Ltd., Jim Hill, CEO, Tel. : (604) 609-6110, Email: [email protected]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/mcf-energy-announces-frankfurt-stock-exchange-listing-896080750.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MCF Energy announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
- IITH and Indian Navy Jointly Establish Innovation Center for Maritime Security
- When Imran Khan sneakily digged Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan – Business Upturn
- Holly Willoughby’s colorful M&S dress is a January pick-me-up
- CNN reporter slams George Santos for his ‘web of lies’
- Netflix’s Tennis Doc Break Point plays the long game
- Google health tech spinout Verily lays off staff after executive resigns
- Discipline and conformity are the main paths to power xi in China
- Kareena Kapoor in Kajol: Bollywood celebrities making their OTT debut this year
- Ukraine, Trikiye support plan for the new humanitarian corridor: official
- Coups are back in fashion, warns UN chief, speaking out against ‘state of anarchy’
- Tesla shares fall on price cuts in US and Europe