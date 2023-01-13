MCF Energy announces its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC, January 13, 2023 /CNW/ – MCF Energy Ltd. (TSXV: MCF) (“MCF Energy“or the”Company“) is pleased to announce the listing of its ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“ESF“) under the symbol “DC6” (ISIN: CA55401M1005 | WKN: A3D3E7). The Company’s shares are now listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the FSE.

“The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s leading stock exchanges and germany the most active. This listing is a natural fit for MCF Energy given our focus on large-scale natural gas exploration for Europe energy security,” commented James HillCEO and Director of the Company.

As part of its listing in Germany, MCF Energy has retained MMG Market Medium GmbH & Co. (“MMG“) to raise awareness of the company’s business in German-speaking markets. MMG has been retained for a term of six months with an option to extend and will receive a monthly fee of fifteen percent of the company’s pre-approved advertising spend. In addition, the Company has retained Spotlight Media Corp. (“Projector“) for a period of six months at the fixed rate of three thousand american dollars per month plus reimbursement of pre-approved expenses. The services to be provided by MMG and Spotlight are expected to include investor relations activities in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About MCF Energy

MCF Energy believes that the answer to Europe energy security is just below the surface. The Company’s objective is to find new discoveries of natural gas in Europe and create wealth for its stakeholders. MCF Energy has obtained interests in two major natural gas exploration projects in Austria and Germany and evaluates additional opportunities. The company’s leaders have extensive experience in the European energy sector and are working to develop a cleaner, cheaper and safer natural gas industry as a transition to renewable energy sources.

Forward-looking information

Except for statements of historical fact, this press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. . The information in this press release regarding the completion of the proposed transaction and financing described herein, and other forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information regarding the parties’ intentions, plans and future actions. to the transactions described herein and the terms of such transaction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s inability to complete the proposed transactions.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the Company’s current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company’s ability to complete the transaction and the planned activities. The Company has also assumed that no material event would occur outside of the normal course of business for the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on such information due to the inherent uncertainty of such information. -this.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future or other events or results.

For further information: MCF Energy Ltd., Jim Hill, CEO, Tel. : (604) 609-6110, Email: [email protected]